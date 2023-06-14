Donald Trump speaks after impeachment in Florida: ‘Thank you Miami’





Former President Donald Trump thanked supporters in South Florida on Tuesday afternoon in his first statement after pleading not guilty to charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Thank you Miami. Such a warm welcome on such a sad day for our country! Trump, 76, posted on his Truth Social account after leaving the downtown courthouse and stopping to greet supporters at the iconic Cuban restaurant Versailles.

The 45th president traveled in motorcade to appear before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman after learning on June 8 that he had been indicted.

Trump and Walt Nauta, his co-defendant, valet and former White House military aide, were arrested by U.S. Courthouse authorities Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr.

Nauta’s arraignment was postponed for two weeks due to his inability to obtain a local lawyer. A Trump-aligned group is covering his legal costs.

Prosecutors do not consider the former president and his man to be flight risks and they will not be restricted in their movements.

Trump and Nauta can also communicate, but not about the case against them.

Special Counsel Jack Smith hit the 45th president with 37 counts for improperly preserving classified documents.Twitter/ShaneGoldmacher

Special Counsel Jack Smith hit the 45th president with 31 counts of improper retention of classified documents, claiming in the indictment that Trump also obstructed justice and lied to officials who requested the documents .

Nauta was charged with six counts of concealing documents and making false statements.

The two reportedly worked together to move boxes containing the classified documents around the Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving office, temporarily housing them in a ballroom, bedroom and bathroom on a rotating basis.

The 45th President traveled in motorcade to the Federal Courthouse in Miami and appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman.AFP via Getty Images

At one point, prosecutors say, Nauta moved dozens of boxes from a basement storage room to the private residence in the complex under Trump’s direction without informing the president’s former attorneys.

Trump also showed some of the documents to people without security clearance during meetings at his golf resort in Bedminster, NJ

He was caught on tape admitting the material was classified and he shouldn’t share it, according to the indictment.

Trump on Tuesday lashed out at the special prosecutor handling the case and his 2020 opponent, President Biden, ahead of his court appearance.AFP via Getty Images

Trump on Tuesday lashed out at the special prosecutor in the case and his 2020 opponent, President Biden, ahead of his court appearance, calling Smith Deranged and the Justice Department chairmen CORRUPT.

Trump is the first sitting president or former president to be charged with a federal crime.

President Biden, 80, is currently facing his own federal investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents from his time as vice president and U.S. senator.

Trump remains the first sitting president or former president to be charged with a federal crime.AP

Joe Biden himself retained possession of classified documents that have not been prosecuted, Trump lawyer and spokeswoman Alina Habba said in a statement to members of the press gathered outside the court, echoing criticism from Republicans that Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton improperly kept classified documents. information.

The decision to pursue the charges against President Trump while turning a blind eye to others is emblematic of the corruption we have here, Habba continued. We are at a turning point in the history of our country. The targeted prosecution of a prominent political opponent is the kind of thing you see in dictatorships, like Cuba and Venezuela. It is commonplace there for rival candidates to be prosecuted, persecuted and imprisoned.

What is being done to President Trump should terrify every citizen of this country. These are not the ideals on which our democracy is based. This is not our America, she said.

What is being done to President Trump should terrify every citizen of this country, a Trump spokeswoman has said.REUTERS

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the indictment Tuesday during a press briefing.

I’m not going to talk directly about the case, she said. What I can say, and you’ve heard us say it again and again, is a president who upholds the rule of law.

Trumps super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc, also slammed ABC News, CBS News and NBC News in a statement for giving [z]0 seconds of coverage of an alleged $5 million corruption scheme involving Biden, his son Hunter and Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings.

