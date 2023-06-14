PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day at UN Secretariat ‘very important’ says UN Resident Coordinator









By Ayushi Agarwal

Update: June 13, 2023

New Delhi [India]Jun 13 (ANI): UN Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp has said here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the yoga session at the UN Secretariat in New York on June 21 this year.

He said it would be very important, adding that everyone around the world quickly realized the importance of yoga once International Yoga Day came into effect.

“The International Day of Yoga which came into effect, I believe in 2015, was supported by 175 countries very – very quickly. Everyone, I think, in the world came up to the board and understood, what a day important and joyful is when you look at international Yoga under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi who really pushed for international recognition of yoga and supported the International Day so the honorable Prime Minister will be leading this yoga session at United Nations Secretariat on June 21 will be a big deal,” Shombi Sharp said in an interview with ANI.

“I think it’s going to be a very, very big day and also the message is there. It’s about mindfulness, it’s about supporting mental health, it’s about mind and body and ‘be healthy,’ he added.

International Yoga Day aims to raise awareness around the world of the many benefits of practicing yoga. The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 Member States. The proposal was first presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies the unity of mind and body, thought and action…a holistic approach [that] is valuable for our health and well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the meaning of oneness with oneself, the world and nature.”

Shombi Sharp also spoke on the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, observed on May 29 each year to honor the professionalism, dedication and courage of those who serve in peacekeeping operations. peace of the United Nations and to remember those who gave their lives for the cause of peace.

Speaking on India’s role, Shombi said India’s role has been pivotal which has been its biggest supporter.

“India’s role has been absolutely pivotal as mentioned India has been the biggest supporter, providing the most peacekeeping troops since the beginning. India has been behind many milestones,” said Shombi Sharp.

“India has provided other types of support, for example during the Covid pandemic, India has provided hundreds of thousands of vaccines to peacekeeping troops across the world. India is supporting capacity peacekeeping troops to stay ahead of the changing nature of threats and technologies through peacekeeping hubs,” he added.

India has a rich heritage of contributing to United Nations peacekeeping operations and is one of the largest troop contributors. So far, it has contributed around 2,75,000 troops to peacekeeping missions, with around 5,900 troops currently deployed in 12 UN missions.

Indian Army personnel operated under demanding conditions in difficult terrain and demonstrated exemplary professionalism, human approach, courage and bravery to the point of making the ultimate sacrifice to defend the mandates of ONU. (ANI)

