What Trump’s Indictment Can Teach Us About Good Writing





Ever since the Justice Department unveiled former President Donald Trump’s indictment last week, experts have been overworked assessing the contents – the details, the charges, the chances of a conviction and implications for the 2024 election. As a writing instructor, I can’t help but think of the paper itself, which is surprisingly compelling reading, especially for legal writing, a genre that focuses primarily on presenting the facts.

While the facts detailed in the indictment would be shocking no matter how presented, Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team have made intentional writing choices that make this document – and therefore the case against Trump – particularly effective.

I tell my students that when they admire a text, they should try to figure out what works so they can use those strategies in their own work. So what can we learn about good indictment writing?

Jack Smith, special counsel investigating President Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, delivers a statement on the former president’s recent indictment in Washington on Friday, June 9, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Understand your audience

The federal indictment is what prosecutors call a talking indictment because it goes into substantial detail about the charges rather than just listing them as they would in a standard indictment.

By choosing to issue an oral indictment, prosecutors were doing something effective writers always do: they were thinking of their audience. They understand that the audience for the indictment won’t just be the courts, but all of us – and that’s crucial for Americans who don’t spend a lot of time reading legal documents so they can understand why the actions of Trump led to these 37 counts. By choosing the speaking indictment format, prosecutors were able to take control of the narrative.

Subtitles should add something to your document

Subheadings teach readers how to read a document and should therefore serve as cues for the main points. If you were to read just the subtitles of the indictment, you’d get a good look at the narrative arc of Trump’s actions. And if you don’t have time to read it all, you’ll have a good idea of ​​what you’ll get in a particular section.

Maybe you want to dive into history early and learn more about the executive branch departments and agencies whose classified documents Trump kept after his presidency. Or maybe the bogus certification to the FBI and Grand Jury catches your eye.

I’ve read a lot of material with captions that are too cryptic to be useful (think executive branch or certification), and in those cases the authors are missing an opportunity to shape the readers’ experience.

Choose your evidence carefully and organize it deliberately

The evidence in this document crackles. The absurdity of some of the behaviors that are recounted would still have been clear in a document that was not well written. But prosecutors are able to shape readers’ understanding of events — and issues — by choosing the right details and placing them in the right places.

Prosecutors have done a particularly good job of choosing evidence that paints a picture of what was happening at Mar-a-Lago without having to expose it. Consider this example, from page 11: They begin by providing the transcript of a text exchange between two Trump employees discussing the possibility of storing boxes. This transcription is immediately followed by this sentence:

After the text exchange between Trump Employee 1 and Trump Employee 2, in April 2021, some of the TRUMP boxes were moved from the business center to a bathroom and shower in the Mar-a-Lago Clubs Lake room, as shown in the photo below.

From p. 11 of the Justice Department’s indictment against Donald Trump, unsealed June 9, 2023. (Screenshot)

Without editorializing, which is not done in this type of legal document, the authors manage to translate the absurdity of the situation: He has stored classified documents in the bathroom!

Even when chronology is less important, decisions about how to sequence evidence can influence how we understand it. Consider the example below, beginning on page 21, which DOJ prosecutors explain is a collection of statements Trump made to his attorneys on May 23, 2022. The order was not said in which Trump made these statements; instead, the prosecutors put them in an order that creates a specific story arc. Whether or not he made those statements in that order, the decision to include them in that order creates a growing sense of desperation in Trump.

From p. 21 of the Justice Department’s indictment against Donald Trump, unsealed June 9, 2023. (Screenshot)

The outcome of this case will, of course, depend on more than the strength of the handwriting in the indictment. But good writing is important, especially when you have a story to tell or an argument to make. In this case, the mundane cadence of a standard legal document would not have been as interesting or compelling. In the era of ChatGPT, where writing formulas will be easier and easier to generate, the voices that can capture our attention and shape our understanding of the world will matter more than ever.

