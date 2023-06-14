Beijing hosts first of its counterterrorism talks with Iran and Pakistan

Heavy rains followed by strong winds killed at least 27 people, including eight children, in northwest Pakistan over the weekend, officials said on Sunday.

At least 140 people were injured and at least 200 farm animals died. The storms hit four districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday evening, killing 15 people in Bannu district, including five siblings aged 2 to 11. On Sunday, authorities also reported a cyclone approaching southern Pakistan from the Arabian Sea.

As Pakistani citizens face intense weather, Pakistani officials are trying to respond to the winds of geopolitical change in the region. Accompanied by an Iranian delegation, a Pakistani delegation traveled to Beijing last week for joint anti-terrorism talks with China. The meeting, which is the first of its kind between the three countries, is seen as an important step towards regional realignment.

A Pakistani Foreign Ministry statement described the talks as “detailed discussions on the regional security situation, particularly the terrorist threat facing the region”. At the end of the discussion, representatives of the three countries signed a joint statement affirming the countries’ commitment to work together on counter-terrorism initiatives.

First tripartite counterterrorism talks between Pakistan, Iran and China

The delegations were led by Pakistan’s Director General of Counter-Terrorism at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Hameed; the Chinese director general of the Department of External Security Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bai Tian; and Iranian Foreign Minister’s Assistant and Director General of the South Asia Department at the Foreign Ministry, Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called the meeting “a successful step taken by the three countries to act on the Global Security Initiative and strengthen security and regional stability”.

The Global Security Initiative is a Chinese initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2022. According to the official statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the initiative aims to promote “the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable”.

“We stand ready to work closely with Pakistan, Iran and other countries in the region to resolutely suppress terrorist forces that endanger regional security interests,” Wang added.

The talks should yield positive results in the fight against extremism. Experts say the initiative is likely to lead to increased peace and stability in the wider Middle East region as well as within the borders of the countries involved.

China’s Growing Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East

The counterterrorism effort, led by China, is also seen as a step towards regional realignment.

China has stepped up diplomatic activities in the Middle East in recent weeks in a bid to position itself as the source of a solution to the region’s long-running conflicts.

In April, China brokered a peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran, two countries that have had no diplomatic relations since 2016.

Now China has its eye on resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Resolving this long-running conflict would mark China’s increased influence in the world and deal a blow to the global influence of the United States, China’s arch-rival.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang spoke by phone with his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts about China’s interest in facilitating peace talks in April 2023.

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to visit China later this week at Xi’s invitation.

At a press briefing, spokesman Wang said Abbas would be the first Arab head of state hosted by China so far this year. The visit “says a lot about the high-level friendly relations between China and Palestine,” he said.

WAFA, the PA news agency, reported that Abbas and Xi are expected to discuss developments in the Palestinian arena as well as “regional and international issues of common concern”.

Experts speak out on China’s increased involvement in the Middle East

The Media Line spoke to various experts about China’s role in realigning the Middle East.

Retired Brig. General Muhammad Zeeshan, who is director general of the Center for Peace, Security and Development Studies in Islamabad, told The Media Line that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2020-2021 paved the way talks between China, Pakistan and Iran.

“There are still several terrorist groups on Afghan soil that are broadly designated as terrorist groups, and they pose a direct threat to the peace and security of neighboring countries,” Zeeshan said.

He noted that Pakistan faces threats from Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, Iran faces threats from the Islamic State group and China faces threats from the East Turkestan Islamic Movement. These three terrorist organizations have ties to Afghanistan.

The trilateral initiative will likely lead to Afghanistan cracking down on these terror groups in a bid to “overcome its diplomatic isolation”, Zeeshan said.

Azeem Khalid, an expert on China-Pakistan relations and professor of international relations at COMSATS University in Islamabad, described China’s diplomatic efforts as offering “a significant advantage to Pakistan and Iran over the Taliban government in Afghanistan”.

“By bringing all three parties to the negotiating table, China is offering much-needed respite to Iran and Pakistan, both of which are struggling with security challenges along their respective borders with Afghanistan,” he told The Media Line.

He noted that China’s role in these talks, as well as in the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, consolidates China’s power in the region and positions the country as “a credible alternative to the United States. in the effective management of regional affairs”.

“This paradigm shift has profound systemic implications, as China appears to be gradually taking on the role of the region’s primary energy broker,” Khalid said.

China’s Growing Influence Poses a Challenge to the United States

Middle East and global security expert Adrian Calamel said China’s growing role in the Middle East was part of the country’s effort to undermine the United States.

“The idea of ​​China acting as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is ridiculous,” he told The Media Line. But when China sees “a US administration undermining its one consistent ally in the region, it tries to deepen the rift. When there is an economic, political and diplomatic vacuum, China will try to fill it,” he said. -he adds.

He said China’s influence in the Middle East will likely continue to grow if the United States does not intervene.

“China has effectively challenged American primacy without engaging in open hostilities,” Calamel said. He noted that many countries in the Middle East see working with China as a reasonable response to the fear of a nuclear Iran, but cautioned that these countries “should be very careful. China works only in its best interests.

Amer Al Sabaileh, a Jordanian strategic analyst and nonresident fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington, also described China’s growing role in the Middle East as part of an attempt to advance Chinese interests.

The efforts are based on “economic pragmatism”, he said, noting that “China has managed to establish good and stable relations with various countries in the Middle East by offering cooperation and investment”.

Al Sabaileh said China is taking advantage of the shrinking role of the United States in the region. “China’s role in the Middle East cannot be compared to that of the United States, but it certainly represents a new chance and a vital new partner for many,” he said.