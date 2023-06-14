The threat from Trump supporters has evolved





Their words are warm, but the coordination is lacking.

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

June 13, 2023, 7:30 a.m. ET

Donald Trump’s impeachment today in a federal courthouse in Miami will mark a new phase in the incitement campaigns Trump has waged for most of his political career. Since his indictment for unlawful possession and storage of classified documents at his Florida compound, Trump and his allies have attacked the prosecutor, his wife, the Justice Department, President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, among others. The language they use is filled with war words, worrying terrorism experts and security planners that Trump supporters pose the same threat of violence as before the January 6, 2021 insurgency on Capitol Hill. .

However, if the threat has not disappeared, it has evolved. Highly organized violence like the January 6 riot now seems less likely. The pressing question is what dangerous individuals might do on their own and whether the authorities are prepared to arrest them.

Tom Nichols: The impeachment of Citizen Trump

Incitement to violence is not an on/off switch, and the mere use of words does not necessarily lead to violence. Ideally, political leaders of all persuasions would avoid belligerent language, as they should be aware of its potential consequences. But worrying about whether the base is emboldened is the wrong metric; the thing to watch is whether the number of violence-prone supporters increases.

Their words are warm, but the coordination seems to be lacking. Law enforcement website monitoring and potential planning in Florida does not point to any specific or credible threats. The mood is obviously intense, but Trump no longer has the resources he once had. He is no longer responsible for any military or law enforcement agencies he might call on to help his cause. And unlike Jan. 6, when Trump refused to mobilize a government response to the riot, his reluctance to intervene in the violence won’t stop anyone else from taking action. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nominee nomination, has been reluctant to openly challenge his rival, but is unlikely to conspire to help Trump if violence erupts during court proceedings in the coming weeks.

Jan. 6 happened in a specific place and time: on Capitol Hill, just as Trump’s loss was certified for a one-time event that his supporters felt highly motivated to disrupt. Although the impeachment of former presidents is a very public occasion and supporters have staged public protests, criminal cases tend to drag on. As of yesterday afternoon, there were even doubts whether Trump would have a local lawyer to represent him. Slow court systems reduce the incentive to disrupt proceedings every day. No moment is decisive, especially in this first phase.

Another difference from Jan. 6 is that Trump supporters now have reason to understand that getting carried away in the moment has legal consequences. Trump has vowed to forgive the rioters if he becomes president again. But so far, such promises have not been worth much. Hundreds of his supporters were charged and many were sent to prison. Many of the Jan. 6 defendants asserted their belief that the government, particularly Trump, condoned their efforts. Some expressed outrage, disappointment and a sense of betrayal. A violent movement cannot succeed without soldiers.

David A. Graham: unprecedented

Even though the level of discontent among Trump supporters hasn’t changed, people generally need leadership to turn to coordinated violence. Trump is unruly and angry, but he also seems quite isolated. The main groups that helped organize January 6, including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, lost much of their power; their leaders are in prison, and they have turned against each other.

People can talk tough, but that won’t translate into violence without organization and focused engagement. I don’t dismiss the importance of people who cosplay as activists; I’m just suggesting that the pool of Americans willing to fight the real war for Trump has probably dwindled.

The most disturbing possibility today is not an insurrection, revolution or riot, but an act of violence committed by an individual. Incitement does not have to involve a specific plan to order named individuals to commit a specific act of terrorism. By stoking rage and paranoia among his supporters, Trump and others could encourage some to act violently. Trump supporters are allowed to protest and their safety must also be protected. Authorities must be on the lookout for anyone with the means and the desire to attempt to alter the course of events with deadly force.

Fortunately, the January 6 lawsuits were a powerful response to Trump’s greatest achievement: making violence a natural extension of political differences. But the persistence of violent rhetoric reminds us that anything can still happen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/06/trump-arraignment-florida-january-6-political-violence-differences/674378/

