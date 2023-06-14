Boris Johnson said months ago that Nadine Dorries’ peerage had been rejected

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Boris Johnson learned his bid to award a peerage to Nadine Dorries had been rejected as early as February, government sources have made it clear.

The former prime minister and his close political ally stunned Westminster when they announced they were stepping down as MPs on Friday, triggering a by-election that the Tories, currently struggling in the polls, could lose.

They are now both locked in a public spat with Rishi Sunak over his peerage, while Mr Johnson was unaware until recently that some of his appointments had been missed.

Ms Dorries accused the Prime Minister of deceptively and cruelly blocking her nomination and claimed the information needed for her to pass the vetting process had been withheld.

She also said she found out her name was not on the list half an hour before it was posted.

But the government disputed his claims.

It is understood Mr Johnson was told she was not on the list of approved appointments as early as February. It was then that the Prime Minister was told who had been successfully vetted by the House of Lords Appointments Committee (Holac).

The information was reportedly passed to Mr Johnson by the government’s Cabinet Office. The update came weeks before the two men discussed the list when they met earlier this month and well before Ms Dorries said she had been told about it.

Growing tensions around the Peerage Row flared up on Monday when Mr Sunak publicly said his former ally had asked him to do something I was not prepared to do.

The Prime Minister suggested Mr Johnson wanted him to ignore Holac’s recommendations.

But Mr Johnsons’ camp has accused the Prime Minister of secretly blocking peerages, including that of Ms Dorries and other loyalists.

In an extraordinary statement, Mr Johnson denounced his successor, saying: Rishi Sunak is talking nonsense.

To honor these peerages, it was not necessary to override Holac but simply to ask them to renew their vetting, which was only a mere formality.

The Cabinet Office rejected the attack saying: Holac did not support the MP appointments proposed by the former Prime Minister. It is unprecedented for a sitting prime minister to invite Holac to reconsider vetting individual candidates on a former prime minister’s resignation list. So it’s not a formality.

Downing Street said it would have been inappropriate for No 10 or the Cabinet Office to contact people going through the vetting process directly.

In line with longstanding custom, the prime minister is passing the list unaltered after verification by Holac, the prime minister’s official spokesman said.

Obviously it is not the role of No 10 or the Cabinet Office to be in contact with people who are going through the Holac process again, it would not be appropriate.

Mr Sunak also hit back at a claim by Ms Dorries that a class cap blocked his elevation to the Lords.

She called Mr Sunak and his close aide James Forsyth privileged posh boys.

Asked if Mr Sunak thought only smart boys should go to Lords, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman replied: No.

As the Tory infighting continued for a fifth straight day, Sir Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson of throwing a political tantrum.

The Labor leader described the situation as truly unprecedented and said parties usually fight like this when they are not in power.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson has been approached for comment