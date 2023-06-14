Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he unlawfully kept classified documents





MIAMI (AP) Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom on Tuesday to dozens of charges against him. to hoard classified documents and refuse government requests to return them.

Historic court date, centered on accusations that Trump mishandled government secrets he as commander-in-chief he was tasked with protecting, kicks off a legal process that will unfold at the height of the presidential campaign of 2024 and will have profound consequences not only for his political future but also for his own personal freedom.

Trump approached his impeachment with characteristic bravado, posting on social media against the prosecution from inside his motorcade en route to the courthouse and insisting, as he has for years of legal setbacks, that he did nothing wrong and that he was being persecuted for political purposes. But inside the courtroom, he sat in silence, frowning and crossing his arms, as a lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf in a brief arraignment that ended completed without surrendering his passport or otherwise restricting his movement.

The impeachment, though largely procedural in nature, was the latest in an unprecedented judgment this year for Trump, who faces charges in New York stemming from silent money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign. as well as ongoing investigations in Washington and Atlanta into efforts to nullify the 2020 race results.

Still in campaign mode, he quickly went from solemn courtroom to festive restaurant, stopping on the way out of Miami at Versailles, an iconic Cuban spot in the Little Havana neighborhood where supporters serenaded Trump, who turns 77 on Wednesday, with Happy Birthday. The back-to-back events highlight the tension for Trump in the months to come as he balances campaign pageantry with courtroom stops accompanying his status as a twice-indicted criminal defendant.

Yet the gravity of the moment was unmistakable.

Until last week, no former president had ever been charged by the Justice Department, let alone accused of mishandling top-secret information. The indictment unsealed last week charged Trump with 37 counts, including many under the Espionage Act that accuse him of illegally storing classified documents in his bedroom, bathroom , his shower and other locations in Mar-a-Lago and trying to hide them from the Department of Justice as investigators have claimed. The charges carry a one-year prison sentence if convicted.

Trump relied on a familiar playbook to portray himself as a victim of political persecution. He attacked the Justice Department’s special counsel who dismissed the case as rogue and deranged, pledged to stay the course no matter what and addressed supporters on Tuesday night at his Bedminster Golf Club, New Jersey, where he gave a speech lasting approximately half an hour. full of repeated lies and inflammatory rhetoric and threatened to come after President Joe Biden and his family if elected.

The seal is broken by what they have done. They never should have done that, Trump said of the indictment.

But Attorney General Merrick Garland, a Biden appointee, sought to insulate the department from political attacks by turning over ownership of the case last November to special counsel, Jack Smith, who said Friday, “We have a whole laws in this country, and they apply to everyone.

Smith attended Tuesday’s arraignment, seated in the front row behind his team of prosecutors.

The court appearance came amid angst over possible protests, with some high-profile supporters using barbed rhetoric to voice their support. Although city officials said they were preparing for possible unrest, there were few signs of significant disruption.

Trump didn’t say a word during the court appearance, other than turning and occasionally whispering to his lawyers who sat on either side of him. He played with a pen and clasped his hands on the table in front of him as the lawyers and the judge debated the terms of his release.

Although he was not required to surrender a passport, prosecutors said he was not considered a flight risk, the magistrate judge presiding over the arraignment ordered Trump not to discuss the case with some witnesses. That includes Walt Nauta, his valet who was indicted last week for moving boxes of documents at Trump’s direction and misleading the FBI about it.

Nauta did not plead on Tuesday because he did not have a local attorney with him.

Trump’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, opposed the idea of ​​imposing restrictions on the former president’s contact with possible witnesses, noting that they include many people close to Trump, including the staff and members of its protection service.

Many people he interacts with on a daily basis, including the men and women who protect him, are potential witnesses in this case, Blanche said.

Trump, who has repeatedly insisted he did nothing wrong, showed no emotion as he was led by law enforcement from the courtroom by a side door.

Even for a man whose presidency and life after the White House has been defined by criminal investigations, the investigation into the documents has long stood out both because of the sheer volume of evidence prosecutors had seemed to amass and the the seriousness of the allegations.

A federal grand jury in Washington had been hearing testimony for months, but the Justice Department filed the case in Florida, where the Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort is located and where many of the alleged obstructions took place. products.

Although Trump appeared before a federal magistrate on Tuesday, the case went to a district court judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, who ruled in his favor last year in a dispute over the issue of whether an outside special master could be appointed to examine the seized classified documents. . A federal appeals board ultimately overturned his decision.

It’s unclear what defenses Trump is likely to invoke as the case progresses. Two of his lead attorneys announced their resignation the day after his indictment, and the notes and recollections of another attorney, Mr. Evan Corcoran, are quoted repeatedly throughout the 49-page indictment document, suggesting that prosecutors are considering him as a potential key witness.

The indictment on Friday accuses Trump of illegally retaining national security documents he took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office in January 2021. The documents that it stored, according to prosecutors, included information on nuclear programs, defense and weapons. U.S. and foreign government capabilities and a Pentagon attack plan, prosecutors say. He is accused of showing them to people who did not have the security clearances to see them.

Beyond that, according to the indictment, he repeatedly sought to obstruct government efforts to recover the documents, including ordering Nauta to move boxes and also suggesting that his own lawyer hide or destroying documents sought by a Justice Department subpoena.

Tucker reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in Bedminster, New Jersey and Terry Spencer, Kate Brumback, Curt Anderson and Joshua Goodman in Miami contributed to this report.

