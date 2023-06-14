China aims for unity of thought with campaign on Xi’s philosophy | News from Xi Jinping

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has launched a new campaign to educate its members and leaders on Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced in April that the study of Xi Jinping Thought or Xi Thought, which encapsulates the vision and ideology of China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, would be compulsory for bureaucrats. , businessmen, civil servants, military personnel and many more. who make up the tens of millions of CCP members.

Although these campaigns have a reputation for being boring and uninteresting, this time there is a website, an account on the Chinese social media platform WeChat and an app.

The campaign is designed to use the Party’s new theories to achieve unity of thought, will and action, carry forward the great founding spirit of the Party and see that the whole Party strives in unity. to build a modern socialist country in all respects, and to advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Such campaigns are essential for central leadership, and the digital tools that come with them also help monitor what people are studying and ensure party members are on board.

Jrgen Delman, professor of Chinese studies at the University of Copenhagen, notes that such campaigns are often triggered after the selection of new party leaders.

While President Xi remains at the center of China’s power structure after winning an unprecedented third term as general secretary last year, many of those around him have only been appointed to their current positions. in October and March.

Additionally, education campaigns are an instrument that the central leadership uses when dissatisfied with how central party principles are being addressed and implemented lower down the party ladder, Delman told AlJazeera.

But there are also signs that the campaign on Xi Jinping Thought is more than just routine.

Before leaving Russia after a three-day visit in March, Xi told President Vladimir Putin in Moscow that there are changes happening right now that we haven’t seen in 100 years.

According to Andy Mok, a senior fellow at the Center for China and Globalization in Beijing, the education campaign aims to prepare party members for the challenges Beijing expects as China rises on the world stage.

People have to be ready to sacrifice, he told Al Jazeera.

Philosophy of Xi Jinping

Xi Thought is an ideology mainly pieced together from the Chinese leader’s directives, speeches and writings over the years and now encompasses 10 affirmations, 14 commitments and achievements in 13 areas.

It charts the course of China’s journey to its status as the world’s premier nation, a mark that must be reached before the centenary of the People’s Republic of China in 2049. This is also known as the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, a phrase that has been closely linked to Xi since he came to power in 2012.

But according to Mok, Xi Thought is more global than just an ideology.

This includes a worldview and moral principles that translate directly into what is considered good behavior, he told Al Jazeera.

A more appropriate comparison would therefore be to a world philosophy or religion but without the supernatural being.

Xi Thought was enshrined in the CCP’s constitution in 2017. This was revolutionary because until then only two former Chinese leaders, Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, had their ideologies enshrined in the party’s constitution.

The philosophy represents both a break and a continuation of earlier doctrines.

While the period of Xi’s three predecessors, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, and Hu Jintao, was marked by more decentralized governance, economic liberalization, and low-key foreign policy, Xi’s reign became known for the reverse: governance centralized structure, broader intervention in the economy and an increasingly assertive foreign policy.

But placed on a longer timeline, Mok points out that Xi’s philosophy is just the next step in an ideological development that dates back to Mao Zedong and the Chinese-style Marxism-Leninism that underpins the party.

Xi Thought’s full title similarly signals that it is intended as a continuation of Chinese socialism but adjusted for the 21st century.

According to Xi, some of his most important philosophical principles include: Ensuring that the CCP leadership is above all efforts in all parts of China, adhering to socialism with Chinese characteristics with the people as masters of the land , strengthening the rule of law and the quality of morality of the whole nation, strengthening national security, maintaining the CCP’s authority over the military, and promoting national unification with regard to Taiwan as well as one country, two systems related to Hong Kong and Macao.

Xi Thought for the world

Another central aspect of Xi Thought is the promotion of building a community with a shared future for humanity, suggesting that the philosophy’s vision extends far beyond Chinese borders.

The centrality of China has been underlined in several diplomatic axes led by Beijing in recent months.

In May, Xi hosted a summit in the Chinese city of Xian with leaders from five Central Asian countries.

One of the main goals of the summit was to deepen integration between China and Central Asia and prepare the ground for further engagement. In a joint statement released at the end of the event, the Chinese expression of major changes not seen in a century reappeared.

The summit coincided almost exactly with the G7 summit in Japan. The G7 is a political forum of seven of the world’s major democracies. China is not a member and has been a major talking point for its alleged economic coercion.

A similar pattern unfolded in March when the CCP hosted a dialogue meeting in Beijing around the same time as the US-led Summit for Democracies was held for the second time.

Thus, geopolitical lines are drawn at a time of heightened tensions between China and the United States.

It’s another likely factor in the education campaign’s timeline as Chinese leaders want the people to be united in a global fight against the United States, Mok said.

Too many warrants?

The education campaign also coincides with a new round of anti-corruption investigations.

Crackdowns on corruption have swept through both the private and public sectors during Xi’s presidency and they feature in Xi Thought as a way to ensure honesty and integrity are ingrained as traits of the party and the country . This time the hammer fell particularly hard on the banking sector, state-owned enterprises and Chinese football, with live broadcasters potentially next.

But increased attention to philosophy and ideology and an intensification of the fight against corruption risk weakening China’s bureaucracy and business at a time when the country needs effective management to help to get rid of the effects of the damaging zero COVID policy, which was abruptly lifted. at the end of last year.

While party members and officials spend a lot of time on ideology and covering their bases to guard against anti-corruption probes, it takes time to address the real practical issues, Delman explained.

The worst case scenario would be a modern version of the Cultural Revolution.

Mao launched the Cultural Revolution in 1966 to invigorate the party as well as secondary opponents. What followed was a period of shocking brutality as well as political and social upheaval which claimed at least 500,000 lives and which did not come to a complete end until Maos’ death in 1976. The ideological conflicts and relentless purges paralyzed bureaucracy and industries.

No one wants to go back to that, Delman said.

Another lesson from those years was the damaging effect of centralizing power in the hands of one man.

Prior to the Cultural Revolution, Mao had launched the campaign of industrialization and agricultural modernization known as the Great Leap Forward, creating a famine that resulted in the deaths of tens of millions of Chinese.

Now, with the CCP once again allowing the concentration of power around a single figure, there is a greater risk of poor decision-making, according to Yao Yuan Yeh who teaches Chinese studies at the University of St Thomas in the States. -United.

The common denominator among current CCP leaders is loyalty and deference to President Xi, so there is a risk that these people will tell Xi what he wants to hear instead of what he needs to hear. , said Yeh.

And if things go wrong economically or politically, it becomes increasingly difficult for Xi to blame others when he is the undisputed leader with absolute control.

To avoid this outcome, perhaps Chinese leaders could take inspiration from a line from Xi Thought:

We must be open and frank, take effective action to solve real problems and seek good results.