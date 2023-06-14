Politics
Meeting Puan and Ganjar, Jokowi discusses the political situation
The following article was translated using Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI.
JAKARTA, KOMPAS After talking with Speaker of the House of Representatives Puan Maharani, President Joko Widodo met with the Governor of Central Java who has now been nominated as the presidential candidate of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, Ganjar Pranowo. The current political situation in the country became one of the main topics of discussion during the separate meeting of the three main cadres of the PDI-P.
The meeting between President Jokowi and Puan who is also the President of the PDI-P DPP at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday (6/13/2023) was revealed from a photo uploaded by Puan through his account on his social networks. In the photo, you can see Puan wearing a black dress wearing a batik blazer standing next to the president with the background of the first president of the Republic of Indonesia, Soekarno.
In the photo upload, the chairman of Ganjar Pranowo’s campaign team in the 2024 presidential election mentioned that many topics were discussed during the meeting with President Jokowi, ranging from synergy between the organs legislative and executive bodies in the preparation of the commemoration of the summit of the month of Bung Karno. , to the latest national political situation.
“The latest national political situation was part of the discussion at the previous meeting,” Puan said.
Separately confirmed, Deputy for Protocol and Media Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, confirmed the meeting between President Joko Widodo and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Puan Maharani. Likewise with Puan, he said the meeting discussed various issues, including discussions related to national policy, the formulation of several laws, and also the highlight event of commemorating the month of Bung Karno.
“And regularly, Mr. President would also receive Mrs. Puan in her capacity as President of the DPR to discuss various topical issues,” Bey said.
Jokowi and Ganjar
After meeting Puan on Tuesday, Jokowi continued the meeting with Ganjar, Governor of DI Yogyakarta Sultan Hamengku Buwono X, Magelang Regent Zaenal Arifin and several ministers at Merdeka Palace. The closed meeting, which was held from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., discussed the development of the Borobudur temple area.
Prior to the meeting, Ganjar uploaded a photo to his social media account. In the message, he appeared to be writing a notice to his wife, Siti Atiqoh Supriyanti. “Bun @atiqoh.s, don’t call until half past six. I’m having a meeting at the Palace with Pak Jokowi. Hehehe,” he wrote briefly.
The current national policy situation was part of the discussion at the previous meeting.
After a meeting with President Jokowi, at around 4 p.m., Ganjar walked through the gate of the State Guest House and spoke briefly with reporters. When asked if he had a private conversation with the president, Ganjar jokingly replied, “Oh, there were a lot of eyes there.”
When asked if there were any political discussions apart from the management of the Borobudur region, Ganjar did not deny. He said there were always political discussions every time he met President Jokowi. “There is always (political discussion). Whenever I meet Mr. Jokowi, there is always a conversation about it (politics),” he said.
During the meeting, according to Ganjar, Jokowi talked about communication between several political parties. Jokowi admitted that he still monitors their movements every day. “So when the party leaders meet with other parties, he is always watching. Earlier he asked me, was the governor aware of the meeting between the party leaders? I replied, watching , sir. He said earlier that it is good for democracy in Indonesia. Yes, there is always a political discussion when meeting with Jokowi,” he said.
Meet Sandiaga
During a meeting with the President to discuss the development of the Borobudur temple area, Ganjar acknowledged meeting with the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of Tourism and Economy Agency creative Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno. He also joked about Sandiaga wearing a green shirt.
There are rumors that Sandiaga himself is joining the United Development Party (PPP). According to information received by Kompas, Sandiaga’s reception at the PPP will take place on Wednesday (14/6/2023) tomorrow at the PPP DPP office, Menteng, Jakarta.
Ganjar also asked the public to be patient with the potential vice-presidential candidate who will be chosen to accompany him. “Be patient. Let the cooperation between the parties settle down first,” he said.
He also signaled that there will always be political parties that will join him in supporting him. “The colors, the characteristics are like the colors of a rainbow,” he said.
Ganjar also denied reports of a political contract with the PDI-P regarding the appointment of its ministers. Oh no. On the right, the presidential system is a matter of ministers, or else, the prerogative of the president. So give it to the president,” he added.
Based on information received by Kompas, prior to Tuesday’s meeting, President Jokowi and Ganjar also had a one-on-one meeting and had dinner together at Merdeka Palace on Friday (06/09/2023) yesterday. The reunion photo was just uploaded by Ganjar on Tuesday night through his social media account. “When you dine with Pak Jokowi, there’s a menu you can’t miss. Guess what?” he wrote.
When Kompas requested confirmation via a WhatsApp message from Ganjar on the contents of the one-on-one meeting between him and Jokowi, Ganjar only responded with a sticker with his hands down.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kompas.id/baca/english/2023/06/13/en-bertemu-puan-dan-ganjar-jokowi-bahas-situasi-politik
