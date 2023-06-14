Imran failed to prove attempted murder allegation before JIT, says Sana





The Home Secretary said that through false statements, the PTI leader misled the youths and injected poison into their minds. The May 9 rioters will be punished by military tribunals.

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had not provided any evidence to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) regarding his allegations that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ISI officer Major General Faisal Naseer and he (Minister of Interior) were behind the assassination attempt on the leader of the opposition party.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the ex-prime minister had proven himself a liar to the JIT as he could not back up his claims with evidence.

The minister’s remarks came a day after Pakistan’s opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan appeared before a police-led JIT in a case filed against him in Islamabad .

Rana Sanaullah said Khan admitted to the JIT that all the videos and his statements on allegations that the prime minister, a senior Pakistani army officer and the interior minister were behind the Wazirabad attack against him.

“But during interrogation, Imran Khan turned out to be a liar,” the minister said.

He said that when the ex-prime minister was asked who told him about the assassination plan, Khan told investigators that someone had tipped him off. But when pressed to name the person, the PTI chief said he was unable to remember, he added. The Home Secretary said the PTI president had signed his statement, which was now a certified document. “Imran Khan, by his false statements, misled the youths and injected poison into their minds.” On the other hand, Khan, in a statement on Twitter, responded to his leaked statement in which he told JIT that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General (Counterintelligence), Major General Faisal Naseer, had never directly threatened him and that he had no evidence to justify. her allegations against him. “The question is how can I provide evidence when I could not register an FIR against General Faisal Naseer who I know was not only behind the plot to assassinate me (with Rana Sanaullah and Shehbaz Sharif),” he said. He again alleged that the officer was also involved in the ensuing cover-up where he sabotaged the JIT report which concluded that three shooters were involved. During her press conference, Rana Sanaullah also discussed the May 9 incidents of vandalism and arson against civilian and military installations and said an investigation was underway into the violent protests. He alleged that Israel and other enemies of Pakistan supported and funded the PTI to sow chaos in the country. He said the head of the PTI wanted to raise a million tigers to attack the country. He said this tiger force was backed by billions of rupees in the form of foreign loans and funding to attack national institutions and create hype against the army chief and the institutions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/14-Jun-2023/imran-failed-to-prove-murder-attempt-claim-before-jit-says-sana The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos