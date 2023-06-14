Trump is arraigned and pleads not guilty in documents case





Donald J. Trump, twice impeached as president and now twice indicted since leaving the White House, surrendered to federal authorities in Miami on Tuesday and was charged with endangering security secrets nationwide and hampered investigators.

Mr. Trump was booked, fingerprinted and taken to a courtroom on the 13th floor of the federal district court, where his attorney entered a plea of ​​not guilty on his behalf.

Seated among the onlookers about 20ft away was Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing the investigation that led to Mr Trump being indicted on 38 counts and his personal assistant, Walt Nauta, who was also present for the procedure but did not enter a plea.

Mr. Trump, who spent much of the arraignment with folded arms and a grim expression, and Mr. Smith, a flintlock former war crimes prosecutor rarely seen in public since taking charge of the case, did not speak to each other in court. , or even exchange glances.

The 50-minute hearing, both mundane and momentous, marked the start of what is sure to be at least a month-long process to bring Mr. Trump to justice in the context of a presidential race in which he is Republican favorite. nomination.

Mr Trump has also been charged in an unrelated case with the Manhattan District Attorney, who charged him with paying silent money to a porn star before the 2016 election. He faces an investigation separate by a Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor examining his efforts to reverse his 2020 Georgia election defeat, and Mr. Smith is pursuing a federal investigation into Mr. Trump’s efforts to retain power and the assault that followed on January 6, 2021 against the Capitol by a pro-Trump crowd.

Outside the courthouse, amid a heavy police presence, small groups of pro-Trump protesters voiced support for the former president, who denounced the indictment as the latest installment in a long-running, politically inspired witch hunt against him.

Protesters outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday during Mr. Trump’s impeachment.Credit…Doug Mills/The New York Times

Inside, Mr. Trump was moved quickly through the process to become a defendant in a federal criminal case, with authorities seeking to downplay anything that could be construed as an attempt to further embarrass the former president.

He was not required to have his photograph taken, the government did not seek travel restrictions often imposed on those accused of serious crimes, and prosecutors seemed willing to grant him generous bail, without requiring cash bail.

Mr. Trump did not speak in the courtroom except for whispered conversations with his two new attorneys before the arraignment began, and asides once it began.

When asked for his plea, one of his attorneys, Todd Blanche, spoke on Mr Trump’s behalf.

We are most definitely entering a not guilty plea, he said.

Mr. Trump has been charged with 37 counts covering seven different violations of federal law, either alone or in conjunction with Mr. Nauta.

The former president has been charged with 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information under the Espionage Act and one count of misrepresentation resulting from his interactions with investigators federal officials and one of his lawyers.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Nauta were jointly charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding government documents, concealing documents by bribery, concealing a document in a federal investigation and conspiring to conceal their efforts. Mr. Nauta was charged with a separate count of making false statements to investigators.

Mr. Trump’s case was assigned to Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who previously handled a lawsuit he filed challenging the court-authorized FBI search of his Florida estate and club, Mar-a-Lago. A ruling in favor of Mr Trump in the case by Judge Cannon, who was appointed by Mr Trump, was later overturned by an appeals court which strongly criticized his legal reasoning.

But Tuesday’s hearing was overseen by Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman. Magistrates deal with many routine and procedural aspects of court cases.

Mr. Nauta was unable to enter a plea because he still did not have a local lawyer. Judge Goodman has scheduled a hearing for June 27 for Mr. Nauta to enter a plea.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Nauta have been ordered by Judge Goodman not to discuss their criminal case, even though the two work closely together and see each other virtually every day. Judge Goodman said any discussion related to the case must go through their lawyers.

Restrictions that don’t apply to other topics of conversation are common for co-defendants in a criminal case, but they could be particularly difficult to adhere to given that Mr. Nautas’ job is to follow the former president throughout. of his days, responding to various needs. . To underscore Mr. Nautas’ closeness to Mr. Trump, Mr. Nauta was riding with him from Mr. Trumps’ club, Doral, to the courthouse for Tuesday’s hearing.

The two men speak frequently and have done so for most of the past two years; Mr. Nauta first served as a valet in the White House and now serves as an aide to Mr. Trump in his post-presidential life. The former president tends to treat his close aides as sounding boards for all sorts of issues.

Mr. Trump is hardly known for his restraint in typical circumstances, but especially when told to do something by someone in a position of authority. An executive order not to discuss a matter that has given Mr. Trump pause for weeks poses even more of a challenge.

The same restriction on defendants’ communications was also applied to witnesses in the case, whom the government is expected to list. This presents a similar challenge to the situation with Mr. Nauta: a number of Mr. Trump’s advisers, current and former Mar-a-Lago staff, and even some of his lawyers were interviewed as part of the investigation. investigation.

The exchange also gave insight into what has not yet been made public about the government investigation, namely that a significant number of witnesses in the case, working on the presidential campaign, details of security and personal personnel remain unknown to the defense.

One of the prosecutors, David Harbach, conceded that the elephant in the room was that the Justice Department had not yet been able to produce a full list of witnesses.

Mr. Trump’s day highlighted the challenges of being both a defendant in a criminal case that could send him to jail and a presidential candidate. And it demonstrated that Mr. Trump has no intention of shutting up as the case unfolds or abandoning his instinct to fight as much in the court of public opinion as he does in the court.

Mr Trump stopped at Versailles, the self-proclaimed most famous Cuban restaurant in the world, and waved to a crowd of supporters after his impeachment. Credit…Doug Mills/The New York Times

Mr. Trump posted several times on his social media platform throughout the day, including many half-sentences in which he denounced the charges against him. In one post, he attacked Mr. Smith as a thug, while in others he continued his long-running efforts to portray the investigations as a partisan effort to prevent him from confronting President Biden the year next.

ON MY WAY TO THE COURTHOUSE. WITCH HUNT!!! he wrote at one point.

With the legal proceedings over, Mr. Trump headed for a campaign-style stop in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, where his support has always been strong among Cuban Americans, and especially older Cuban exiles. Donald Trump, the crowd cheered. Long live the president!

He stopped at Versailles, the self-proclaimed most famous Cuban restaurant in the world, where he greeted a crowd of supporters, including a rabbi and a non-denominational minister who prayed on his behalf.

He then boarded his jet for a flight back to New Jersey, where he hosted a fundraiser, with donors who raise at least $100,000 for his campaign invited to a candlelight dinner, and was makes remarks at his golf club in Bedminster.

I did everything right and they charged me, Mr Trump said, subdued but barely containing his anger.

He asserted, in defiance of the plain meaning of the law, that he had the right under the Presidential Archives Act to keep the documents he took away. I had every right to keep them, he said.

The 49-page indictment of Mr. Trump and Mr. Nauta describes in great detail Mr. Trump’s occasional, sometimes random, handling of highly sensitive documents from his White House. He said those documents included details of sensitive nuclear programs, intelligence on foreign adversaries, Pentagon battle plans and other documents detailing the country’s potential vulnerabilities to military attack.

In some cases, prosecutors said, he showed them to people without security clearance and randomly stored them at Mar-a-Lago, even stacking a stack of boxes in a bathroom at his private club and from his residence in Florida.

Tuesday’s hearing also marked a milestone, as it was the first time that Mr. Trump and Mr. Smith, adversaries in a legal battle with huge implications, have crossed paths publicly.

After the hearing ended, Mr. Trump briefly glanced over his shoulder at the reporters who crammed the courtroom, before exiting through a side door.

Mr. Smith and his prosecutors exited through a door on the other side of the courtroom about a minute later.

Reporting was provided by Maggie Haberman, Alan Feuer, Zach Montague, Shane Goldmacher, Nick Madigan, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, Frances Robles, Luke Broadwater, William K. Rashbaum, Ben Protess and Gaya Gupta.

