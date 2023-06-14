Jokowi denies sea sand exports facilitate Singapore’s investment in IKN





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) denied admissibility claim export of sand results of marine sedimentation to smooth Singapore’s investment in the national capital (IKN) of the archipelago. This was conveyed by Jokowi after attending the 2023 National Coordination Meeting organized by the Finance and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP). “No, no, it has nothing to do with it,” Jokowi said at the BPKP headquarters in East Jakarta on Wednesday (6/14/2023). Jokowi pointed out that the sea sand whose export is allowed is the sand resulting from sedimentation in the sea that disturbs navigation and coral reefs. This, he said, had been regulated in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 26/2023 regarding the management of sedimentation products in the sea. In the same vein, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto also pointed out that this policy had nothing to do with Singapore’s investment in IKN. Even so, he acknowledged that Singapore is one of the main markets for sea sand exports. “[Singapura] a market,” he said. Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono previously denied the charges. When met at the Parliament Complex on Monday (12/6/2023), Trenggono emphasized that exports would be made if domestic needs had been met, as stated in Article 9, paragraph (2), letter c of PP no. 26/2023. “No, that’s not it, PP is for export if domestic needs have been met, if it complies with laws and regulations,” Trenggono said after attending a working meeting with the DPR Commission IV at the Parliament Complex, Jakarta on Monday ( 06/12/2023). Meanwhile, this accusation arose because the relationship between Singapore and Indonesia was getting warmer and warmer. More recently, Jokowi invited Singaporean investors to invest in IKN projects. In the early stages, especially for the private sector, Indonesia has prepared 300 investment programs with a total value of US$2.6 billion in various areas such as housing, transport, energy, technology and other fields. The former Governor of DKI Jakarta also urged Singaporean investors not to hesitate to invest in IKN as it is a very attractive golden opportunity. “I advise you not to wait too long. This is a very exciting golden opportunity in Indonesia and you can be a part of it,” Jokowi said in his keynote address at Ecosperity Week 2023 held at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, Singapore on Wednesday (7/ 6/2023).

