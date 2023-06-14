Xi sends congratulatory letter to global human rights governance forum





BEIJING — President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory letter to the Forum on Global Governance of Human Rights. At a time when global human rights governance faces serious challenges, China is committed to safeguarding human rights in a safe manner, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. , to call on all countries to follow the path of peaceful development and implement the Global Security Initiative, Xi noted in the letter. China advocates for the promotion of human rights with development, the implementation of the Global Initiative for Development and the guarantee of a fair right to human rights for the people of all countries in through modernization paths with their own characteristics, Xi said. China upholds the promotion of human rights through cooperation in the spirit of mutual respect and equality, the implementation of the Global Civilization Initiative, and the deepening of exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, he added. By placing the people above everything else, China has followed a human rights development path that follows the trend of the times and suits its national conditions, strengthening the protection of human rights in the framework of Chinese modernization, Xi said. China stands ready to work with the rest of the world to act on the principles enshrined in the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action, push for more equity, justice, reason and inclusion in global governance. human rights and promote the development of a community with a shared future, he said. Organized jointly by the State Council Information Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the China International Development Cooperation Agency, the forum is themed “Equality, Cooperation and Development: The 30th Anniversary of the Declaration and of the Vienna Program of Action and Human Rights in Global Governance.” It opened in Beijing on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202306/14/WS64891a6da31033ad3f7bc249.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos