PM Modi’s state visit to further strengthen US-India relations: Blinken

Washington: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the trajectory of the India-US partnership is “unmistakable and full of promise”, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic state visit to the United States will further strengthen the defining relationship in the 21st century.

Modi was invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for an official state visit, which will include a state dinner on June 22.

Addressing the US-India Business Council’s (USIBC) annual Indian Ideas Summit here on Monday, Blinken said: “We know India and the US are big, complicated countries. We certainly have work to do to advance transparency, to promote market access, to strengthen our democracies, to unlock the full potential of our people.

“But the trajectory of this partnership is unequivocal, and it is full of promise. It is written in places like North Carolina, where our growing commitment benefits both our countries,” he said, while highlighting several projects in the state benefiting both nations.

According to the senior US diplomat, a North Carolina entrepreneur from Gujarat – commenting on this explosion of US-India business activity – observed: “‘This couldn’t have happened 15 years ago'”.

Blinken said economic ties are at the heart of the India-US strategic partnership, and under the leadership of President Biden and Prime Minister Modi “and private sector leaders like you – it is getting stronger day by day.”

Blinken added that last year trade between the two countries hit a record $191 billion, making the United States India’s biggest trading partner. American companies have invested at least $54 billion in India, from manufacturing to telecommunications.

