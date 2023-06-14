PM Modi’s state visit to further strengthen US-India relations: Blinken

Washington: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the trajectory of the India-US partnership is “unmistakable and full of promise”, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic state visit to the United States will further strengthen the defining relationship in the 21st century.

Modi was invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for an official state visit, which will include a state dinner on June 22.

Addressing the US-India Business Council’s (USIBC) annual Indian Ideas Summit here on Monday, Blinken said: “We know India and the US are big, complicated countries. We certainly have work to do to advance transparency, to promote market access, to strengthen our democracies, to unlock the full potential of our people.

“But the trajectory of this partnership is unequivocal, and it is full of promise. It is written in places like North Carolina, where our growing commitment benefits both our countries,” he said, while highlighting several projects in the state benefiting both nations.

According to the senior US diplomat, a North Carolina entrepreneur from Gujarat – commenting on this explosion of US-India business activity – observed: “‘This couldn’t have happened 15 years ago'”.

Blinken said economic ties are at the heart of the India-US strategic partnership, and under the leadership of President Biden and Prime Minister Modi “and private sector leaders like you – it is getting stronger day by day.”

Blinken added that last year trade between the two countries hit a record $191 billion, making the United States India’s biggest trading partner. American companies have invested at least $54 billion in India, from manufacturing to telecommunications.

In the United States, he said, Indian companies have invested more than $40 billion — in IT, pharmaceuticals and more — supporting 4.25,000 jobs from California to Georgia.

Last February, Air India announced the historic purchase of more than 200 Boeing jets that will support more than one million jobs in 44 states, Blinken said.

“We are here ahead of a historic state visit by Prime Minister Modi – a visit that will further cement what President Biden has called a 21st century ‘defining relationship’,” Blinken said.

“We see this defining relationship in our unique connection as the world’s oldest and largest democracies, with a particular obligation to demonstrate that our governments can meet the needs of and empower all of our citizens.”

Blinken said the United States and India are making transformative investments in their own countries — through Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure act and $100 trillion infrastructure plan. Modi rupees – to make their respective economies more productive and attractive to investors.

“India has joined all three pillars of our new Indo-Pacific economic framework – committing to building more resilient supply chains, seizing clean energy opportunities and fighting corruption,” he said. -he declares.

“Together, we are helping to shape the innovations of the future and the standards that govern them – from artificial intelligence to quantum computing”,

Blinken said and added that in January the USIBC co-hosted a roundtable where the two governments inaugurated a new initiative on critical and emerging technologies.

“We elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership between governments, businesses, and academic institutions in the United States and India because we believe that how technology is designed and used must be informed by democratic values ​​and respect. human rights,” he said.

At the heart of this cooperation is diversifying and deepening supply chains with trusted countries while reducing strategic dependencies, he said.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her counterpart Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently partnered to make the semiconductor supply chain more resilient.

In Tamil Nadu, the US International Development Finance Corporation provided $500 million to help a major US company build a solar power plant.

This project will power approximately 30 million light bulbs in homes, schools and businesses across India, create more than a thousand jobs for Indians and Americans and transfer a key part of the supply chain in clean energy from the United States to a close partner, the top diplomat. noted.

On the strength of the bilateral ties, Blinken said: “The path we’ve come over the past 25 years has been quite extraordinary, and I think it speaks to the importance we attach to the relationship that it’s a path that has gone through several administrations, Democrat and Republican.

“We continue to move forward on the path of strengthening the partnership between our countries,” he added.

He said the peoples of both nations share deep ties, “but perhaps most important here in the United States is a Native American diaspora that is over 4 million strong and growing stronger every day.”

The American and Indian education systems have produced the leaders of some of our most iconic companies, from Google to Infosys, not to mention the former CEO of Mastercard, Ajay Banga, who is now the new president of the World Bank and former president of USIBC, he said. .

Native Americans created a third of all immigrant-founded startups in the United States.

“Think about it for a minute. It’s extraordinarily powerful,” Blinken said.

“We see the importance of partnership in a shared commitment to addressing regional and global challenges by promoting health security, working with our Quad partners to build a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific where people, goods, where ideas can travel freely and rules are enforced fairly,” he said.

From investing in and inventing new technologies to tackling the climate crisis and helping build more inclusive economies, Blinken said he is extremely confident that the rising generation of Indians and the rising generation of Americans will take bilateral relations to new heights.

“And in doing so, they will not only benefit our countries, they will benefit the whole world,” he added.

He again expressed the deepest condolences of the United States to the victims of the horrific train accident at Balasore of Odisha which killed more than 280 people.

“I had the opportunity to speak to my friend Foreign Minister Jaishankar when we shortly after the accident, and just to tell him how much it resonated here in the United States when we saw the footage and let him know that we stand with the people of India as they recover from this human tragedy.

He commended India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, for his outstanding work in advancing the relationship between the two nations and their people.

