President Jokowi blesses and prays for Kaesang to advance in Depok Pilwakot

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has given his response regarding his son, Kaesang Pangarep, who is set to run for mayor of Depok. Jokowi said that as a parent, of course, he would approve and pray for Kaesang’s plan.

“Parents’ job is to bless and pray,” Jokowi said while meeting at BPKP Building, Jakarta on Wednesday (6/14/2023).

Jokowi said that currently Kaesang already has his own family. Kaesang is therefore responsible for his choice. “I’m used to it, I’m used to it when the kids are already married, I have kids who are already married, the responsibility is on them,” Jokowi said.

However, if asked about Kaesang’s wishes, he admitted that he would give his suggestions. And vice versa, if Kaesang didn’t ask him for advice, he wouldn’t give his son advice either.

“If I’m asked, I will definitely give advice. But if I’m not asked, I definitely won’t be giving advice. Ask Kaesang directly,” Jokowi said.

He also requested that this be asked directly of his youngest son. “Ask him, ask him,” Jokowi said.

Previously broadcast video Kaesang Parangep who let it be known that he is ready to run for mayor of Depok in 2024. The video was uploaded on Saturday (06/10/2023) via the account Twitter @kaesang_id.

“I am Kaesang Pangarep. I have my family’s permission and blessing. God willing, with this I am ready to be the first Depok,” Kaesang said.