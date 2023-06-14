Artist asks for Australian support as Chinese government tries to stop exhibition

A Chinese-Australian dissident artist has called on the federal government for more “support and protection” after Chinese authorities tried to cancel his art exhibition.

Key points: The Chinese Embassy in Poland said the posters advertising the exhibit were “a defamation of the image of China and Chinese leaders”. [and]hurt the feelings of the Chinese”

The Chinese Embassy in Poland said the posters advertising the exhibit were “a defamation of the image of China and Chinese leaders”. [and]hurt the feelings of the Chinese” The art center where the exhibition is to be held called the Chinese authorities’ persistent interference a “preventive censorship”.

The art center where the exhibition is to be held called the Chinese authorities’ persistent interference a “preventive censorship”. Badiucao told the ABC that the accusations against the show were “very absurd”

The exhibition, which is due to open Friday at the Center for Contemporary Art at Ujazdowski Castle in the Polish capital, Warsaw, features works of art by the artist known as Badiucao.

It tackles a range of issues, including human rights abuses in China, censorship and geopolitical tensions.

The Chinese government has called for the cancellation of the exhibition titled Badiucao: Tell China’s Story Well, due to what it described as a smear campaign against China.

The show satirizes Chinese President Xi Jinping, discusses issues with Beijing’s propaganda and also sheds light on China-Russia relations in light of the war in Ukraine.

It features images of Mr. Xi and Vladimir Putin eating human flesh.

One of Badiucao’s artwork depicts MrXieing what appears to be human flesh. ( )

The 37-year-old artist told the ABC that the accusations against the show were “very absurd” because his works are not meant to be considered realistic.

He said Chinese adviser Yao Dongye visited the museum for the second time yesterday and “formally expressed” his concerns about the contents.

“He [Mr Yao] think it’s bad for the Chinese government. [He thinks] it hurts the chinese [people’s] feelings,” he said.

Badiucao said Mr Yao accused the exhibit of showing “false” and “false” images.

Last week, a representative of the Chinese Embassy in Warsaw sent a letter to the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage expressing Beijing’s concerns after seeing the posters of the exhibition.

“These posters tarnish the image of China and Chinese leaders, hurt the feelings of the Chinese people and undermine bilateral relations between China and Poland,” said the letter obtained by the ABC.

“We firmly reject this.

“We don’t want this kind of exhibition that undermines Sino-Polish relations to be held in Poland.”

The letter also requested confirmation that the exhibition was funded by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and requested a face-to-face or telephone meeting.

One of the images in the exhibit satirizes Beijing’s attempts to censor Winnie the Pooh images. ( )

Badiucao, who describes himself as the Chinese Communist Party’s least beloved artist, fluently discusses issues of human rights, freedom of speech and the abuse of power under the rule of the Chinese Communist Party in his art.

The Australian citizen often satirizes Mr Xi, including referring to Winnie the Pooh, a character whose images are regularly censored on Chinese social media.

He said he disagreed with the idea that the show would “hurt the feelings of the Chinese people” because he believes there is a diversity of beliefs and mentalities among the Chinese people.

“There is no democracy in China, they [the government officials] have no right to truly represent China as a country or the Chinese people,” he said.

“By criticizing the Chinese government, he is actually supporting the true will of the Chinese people to regain their freedom.”

Badiucao asks for “support and protection” from the government

Badiucao said as an Australian citizen he hoped the government would do more. ( )

Ujazdowski Castle released a statement that an embassy representative had also visited the gallery and called for the exhibition to be halted.

“We would like to express our concern and astonishment at the actions of the Chinese Embassy in Warsaw against the Center for Contemporary Art at Ujazdowski Castle, carried out for several days, the purpose of which is to prevent the opening of the exhibition,” the statement said. said.

“At the same time, the website of the Ujazdowski Castle Contemporary Art Center was blocked in the People’s Republic of China.”

The gallery called the embassy’s behavior “preemptive censorship, which we strongly oppose.”

“We urge all who are committed to freedom of speech and expression to support us and the artist in resisting this pressure by visiting the upcoming exhibition and writing letters of support to the ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland.”

Badiucao said he was satisfied with the measures taken by the museum to deal with the situation.

“As an Australian citizen and a member of the Chinese diaspora in Australia, I hope our government, our embassy, ​​will do more,” the artist said.

“I hope the embassy in Poland sends a representative to the opening to show solidarity.”

Badiucao said he had also informed Australia’s Ambassador to Poland, Lloyd Brodrick, of the situation seeking “the support and protection of the Australian Government”, but had not had the opportunity to meet him after a canceled meeting.

The Chinese Embassy in Australia said it was not aware of the issue.

“As a matter of principle, we expect Australian media reporting to always be fact-based and conducted in an objective, fair and professional manner,” the embassy said in a response.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Polish Ministry of Culture and Historical Heritage have also been contacted for comments.

Badiucao has faced censorship and threats in the past

Badiucao says he has been personally harassed and followed in the past. ( )

Badiucao is no stranger to threats and cancellations. He said what happened this time is not surprising, as similar incidents occurred when he was traveling and exhibiting in Italy, Czechia, also known as the Czech Republic, and Belgium.

“The overseas Chinese embassy or consulate would send such kind of threatening letters or call the curator of the museum, demanding the same, as the exhibits [need] be cancelled,” he said.

“For me, I very much expect similar intimidation and threats to be made for this upcoming exhibition in Warsaw as well,” he said.

“I have been personally tracked and harassed in Australia, and my family in China has also been the constant victim of this type of harassment from the National Security Police.

“I think that will probably be their next step.”

In November 2018, organizers of Badiucao’s first international solo event in Hong Kong canceled the exhibit after what they said were threats made by Chinese authorities.

After being renamed Made in Hong Kong, Banned in China, the 19-piece exhibit was eventually shown at The Facility in Melbourne.

In 2019, Badiucao accused the National Gallery of Victoria of “self-censorship” after refusing a request to host an event that will feature a lecture on democracy and Hong Kong.

Other venues also refused to host the talks, which were eventually held at the Melbourne City Conference Centre.