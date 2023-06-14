Politics
Artist asks for Australian support as Chinese government tries to stop exhibition
A Chinese-Australian dissident artist has called on the federal government for more “support and protection” after Chinese authorities tried to cancel his art exhibition.
Key points:
- The Chinese Embassy in Poland said the posters advertising the exhibit were “a defamation of the image of China and Chinese leaders”. [and]hurt the feelings of the Chinese”
- The art center where the exhibition is to be held called the Chinese authorities’ persistent interference a “preventive censorship”.
- Badiucao told the ABC that the accusations against the show were “very absurd”
The exhibition, which is due to open Friday at the Center for Contemporary Art at Ujazdowski Castle in the Polish capital, Warsaw, features works of art by the artist known as Badiucao.
It tackles a range of issues, including human rights abuses in China, censorship and geopolitical tensions.
The Chinese government has called for the cancellation of the exhibition titled Badiucao: Tell China’s Story Well, due to what it described as a smear campaign against China.
The show satirizes Chinese President Xi Jinping, discusses issues with Beijing’s propaganda and also sheds light on China-Russia relations in light of the war in Ukraine.
It features images of Mr. Xi and Vladimir Putin eating human flesh.
The 37-year-old artist told the ABC that the accusations against the show were “very absurd” because his works are not meant to be considered realistic.
He said Chinese adviser Yao Dongye visited the museum for the second time yesterday and “formally expressed” his concerns about the contents.
“He [Mr Yao] think it’s bad for the Chinese government. [He thinks] it hurts the chinese [people’s] feelings,” he said.
Badiucao said Mr Yao accused the exhibit of showing “false” and “false” images.
Last week, a representative of the Chinese Embassy in Warsaw sent a letter to the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage expressing Beijing’s concerns after seeing the posters of the exhibition.
“These posters tarnish the image of China and Chinese leaders, hurt the feelings of the Chinese people and undermine bilateral relations between China and Poland,” said the letter obtained by the ABC.
“We firmly reject this.
“We don’t want this kind of exhibition that undermines Sino-Polish relations to be held in Poland.”
The letter also requested confirmation that the exhibition was funded by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and requested a face-to-face or telephone meeting.
Badiucao, who describes himself as the Chinese Communist Party’s least beloved artist, fluently discusses issues of human rights, freedom of speech and the abuse of power under the rule of the Chinese Communist Party in his art.
The Australian citizen often satirizes Mr Xi, including referring to Winnie the Pooh, a character whose images are regularly censored on Chinese social media.
He said he disagreed with the idea that the show would “hurt the feelings of the Chinese people” because he believes there is a diversity of beliefs and mentalities among the Chinese people.
“There is no democracy in China, they [the government officials] have no right to truly represent China as a country or the Chinese people,” he said.
“By criticizing the Chinese government, he is actually supporting the true will of the Chinese people to regain their freedom.”
Badiucao asks for “support and protection” from the government
Ujazdowski Castle released a statement that an embassy representative had also visited the gallery and called for the exhibition to be halted.
“We would like to express our concern and astonishment at the actions of the Chinese Embassy in Warsaw against the Center for Contemporary Art at Ujazdowski Castle, carried out for several days, the purpose of which is to prevent the opening of the exhibition,” the statement said. said.
“At the same time, the website of the Ujazdowski Castle Contemporary Art Center was blocked in the People’s Republic of China.”
The gallery called the embassy’s behavior “preemptive censorship, which we strongly oppose.”
“We urge all who are committed to freedom of speech and expression to support us and the artist in resisting this pressure by visiting the upcoming exhibition and writing letters of support to the ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland.”
Badiucao said he was satisfied with the measures taken by the museum to deal with the situation.
“As an Australian citizen and a member of the Chinese diaspora in Australia, I hope our government, our embassy, will do more,” the artist said.
“I hope the embassy in Poland sends a representative to the opening to show solidarity.”
Badiucao said he had also informed Australia’s Ambassador to Poland, Lloyd Brodrick, of the situation seeking “the support and protection of the Australian Government”, but had not had the opportunity to meet him after a canceled meeting.
The Chinese Embassy in Australia said it was not aware of the issue.
“As a matter of principle, we expect Australian media reporting to always be fact-based and conducted in an objective, fair and professional manner,” the embassy said in a response.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Polish Ministry of Culture and Historical Heritage have also been contacted for comments.
Badiucao has faced censorship and threats in the past
Badiucao is no stranger to threats and cancellations. He said what happened this time is not surprising, as similar incidents occurred when he was traveling and exhibiting in Italy, Czechia, also known as the Czech Republic, and Belgium.
“The overseas Chinese embassy or consulate would send such kind of threatening letters or call the curator of the museum, demanding the same, as the exhibits [need] be cancelled,” he said.
“For me, I very much expect similar intimidation and threats to be made for this upcoming exhibition in Warsaw as well,” he said.
“I have been personally tracked and harassed in Australia, and my family in China has also been the constant victim of this type of harassment from the National Security Police.
“I think that will probably be their next step.”
In November 2018, organizers of Badiucao’s first international solo event in Hong Kong canceled the exhibit after what they said were threats made by Chinese authorities.
After being renamed Made in Hong Kong, Banned in China, the 19-piece exhibit was eventually shown at The Facility in Melbourne.
In 2019, Badiucao accused the National Gallery of Victoria of “self-censorship” after refusing a request to host an event that will feature a lecture on democracy and Hong Kong.
Other venues also refused to host the talks, which were eventually held at the Melbourne City Conference Centre.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-06-14/chinese-government-wants-to-stop-exhibition-by-australian-artist/102471996
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Artist asks for Australian support as Chinese government tries to stop exhibition
- ‘Hair’, ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams killed in accident in Vermont
- Watch supporters greet Trump’s party ahead of the impeachment hearing
- Greta Thunberg: ‘There’s no political will for climate change action’
- US stocks end higher as inflation data cements bets on rate hike pause
- After Johnny Depp’s Jeanne Du Barry, Amber Heard returns to Hollywood and takes the world stage! Here are the major projects
- ‘I hope he listens. I want him to play Test Cricket’: Ganguly to India star | Cricket
- Bridger-Teton campers stranded by collapsed bridge; park crews fashion replacement
- Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed after US inflation cools
- President Jokowi blesses and prays for Kaesang to advance in Depok Pilwakot
- ‘Good Times’ actor John Amos denies serious medical issues following abuse allegations
- Why the Hayward Fault is the focus of the debate about housing targets versus earthquake risk