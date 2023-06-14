Politics
PM Modi will lead a yoga session at the UN Secretariat on June 21
By Press Trust of India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session at the United Nations Secretariat on June 21 to mark International Yoga Day, the United Nations resident coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp, said on Tuesday.
Interacting with PTI on the sidelines of a seminar held here to mark 75 years of United Nations (UN) peacekeeping, he also said since 2015, “the world has truly embraced International Yoga Day.”
Recognizing its universal appeal, in December 2014 the United Nations proclaimed June 21 International Day of Yoga through a resolution. The day aims to raise awareness around the world of the many benefits of practicing yoga.
“Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi will lead a yoga session at the United Nations, Secretariat on June 21,” Sharp said.
The Secretariat carries out the substantive and administrative work of the United Nations as directed by the General Assembly, the Security Council and other organs.
“Everybody got it and 175 member states signed it up very quickly. It’s one of those popular international days, and really embodies so many things. It’s about mindfulness, mental health” , did he declare.
He said yoga helps people through difficult times like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yoga is about staying fit and staying comfortable, and International Yoga Day has “resonated with the international community,” Sharp said.
And, having Prime Minister Modi at the UN will be “special”, he added.
The draft resolution establishing International Yoga Day was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states, the UN website says.
The proposal was first presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies the unity of mind and body, thought and action… A holistic approach [that] is valuable for our health and well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the meaning of oneness with oneself, the world and nature”.
Earlier, Sharp read a message from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the seminar.
After reading the message, he thanked India for its contribution to United Nations peacekeeping over the decades.
“Bharat ka dil se bahut dhanyawad (many thanks to India from the bottom of my heart),” Sharp said.
India is one of the largest troop contributors to UN peacekeeping operations. So far, it has contributed around 2.75 lakh troops to peacekeeping missions, with around 5,900 troops currently deployed in 12 UN missions, according to the Defense Ministry statement.
Later, Sharp also interacted with the media and answered some questions as well.
In his address at the seminar, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called for the expansion of the United Nations Security Council with India as a permanent member, and said the time had come to return the organs of the United Nations “more democratic and representative of the current realities of our time”. .
When asked for his response to these remarks, the UN diplomat said: “The UN, with regard to the Secretary-General, the staff of the UN, recognizes that all multilevel organizations must adapt and change to be relevant, and certainly the UN is no exception”.
Everyone agrees that there “needs to be reform and change to be relevant in today’s world”, said Sharp, adding “it is however up to Member States to determine the pace and nature of these reforms and these changes”.
“Nobody, even disinterested spectators, could argue that India doesn’t have an incredibly strong resume to be a member of the Security Council,” he said.
