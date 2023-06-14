NSA Sullivan meets Modi ahead of planned US visit





NEW DELHI US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi ahead of his planned visit to the United States next week and discussed issues of common concern. Sullivan on Tuesday made promising remarks about Modi’s upcoming state visit. He said President Biden was delighted with what was happening in India and that Prime Minister Modi’s visit would fundamentally remove barriers to defense and high-tech trade between India and the United States. “Reviewed progress on the Indo-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) and other bilateral cooperation issues. I look forward to meeting with US President Joe Biden during my upcoming visit to ‘State in the United States,’ Prime Minister Modi tweeted shortly after meeting Sullivan. The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Sullivan briefed Modi on progress made in various areas of bilateral cooperation and indicated that US President Joe Biden is looking forward to welcoming Modi, who is due to visit the United States on June 22. “The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the growth and deepening of the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States,” the statement said. The Indian prime minister also said he looked forward to an engaging conversation with Biden on bilateral, regional and global issues of common concern. Earlier, Sullivan, who arrived in New Delhi for a two-day official visit, had met his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval for limited discussions on regional and global issues of mutual concern. They also attended the second dialogue on the Indo-American Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry. Modi and Biden had launched the Indo-American Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies on the sidelines of the Quad Summit in Tokyo in May 2022. The first dialogue was hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC in January 2023. Both NSAs called on participants, including key representatives from academia and industry, to seek useful partnerships for the co-development and co-production of high-tech products and services in India and the United States. United. The two officials unveiled an ambitious roadmap for India-US collaboration in seven specific high-tech areas. These would include semiconductors, next-generation telecommunications, defense and more. “Our two nations are fundamentally on a trajectory of growth and strength,” Sullivan said during his speech at the event. “Together we have deep wells of talent, capital, innovation and expertise and these are going to be tapped,” he added. Sullivan also held talks with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other senior Indian officials ahead of Modi’s visit to Washington. iCET is expected to forge closer ties between the government, academia and industry of the two countries in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 5G and 6G, biotechnology, space and semiconductors. Agencies

