Biden touts ‘personal’ talks with Xi Jinping in Dig At Trump: ‘I turned in all my notes’





In a subtle jibe todonald trumpPresidentJoe BidenTuesday joked about his long relationship with the Chinese presidentXi Jinping. What happened:The incumbent president, recalling his ties to Xi, which date back more than a decade when they were both vice presidents, said: “I would have met more face to face with Xi Jinping than any world leader”. See also: Senior Biden official warns of military risk with Xi Jinping’s military as China reluctant to engage in talks “I had a lot of personal conversations, just one-on-one. And we each had a simultaneous interpreter,” Biden said during a meeting in a room full of diplomats at an event honoring the heads of mission of the US State Department. He then cracked, “I’ve returned all my notes,” referring to Trump, who was arraigned Tuesday on 37 federal charges relating to classified documents he refused to return upon leaving the White House. See also:Elon Musk Says On US-China Relations Amid Inevitable Taiwan Crisis: No Need To Read Between The Lines Biden’s joke drew a huge laugh from the audience. “And that’s not a reference to the president, the former president,” Biden said before getting more laughs. “But look, no, it really isn’t.” See also:Trump is facing the fight of his life, says ex-federal prosecutor: the consequences will be much more serious Why is this important:Earlier today, Trump made his first court appearance after being charged in the classified documents case last week. Trump pleaded not guilty to the federal charges and continued to maintain his innocence. In a frantic and defiant post-impeachment speech, the former US leader defended his hoarding of the most classified documents. The former president said he had the right to search the boxes and separate personal files from official documents. He added that he had not had the opportunity to review all the documents transferred from the White House before the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence last year because of his busy schedule. Read next: Does Trump’s indictment matter to Republicans? Intriguing insights from a poll

