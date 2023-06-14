Erdogan hosts NATO talks on Sweden’s candidacy: Ukraine-Russia live updates

In an unusual and far-reaching interview with war correspondents and military bloggers, President Vladimir V. Putin on Tuesday described the Russian military as firm against the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive and suggested that the conflict was fulfilling the objectives that he had originally set himself.

The enemy has not succeeded in any of the sectors, Putin said of the Ukrainian offensive that has unfolded in recent days, instead suffering huge losses compared to relatively few for Russia. On the level of tanks, for example, he indicated that Ukraine had lost 160 against 54 for Russia, adding that some of the latter could be repaired. His claims could not be independently confirmed.

Mr Putin has addressed virtually every aspect of the conflict in recent weeks. He chose a format he has rarely used, allowing 18 reporters to learn about the war for over two hours in a style reminiscent of his annual Direct Line performance, when he answers questions for hours from across the country.

Russia did not need to recruit more new soldiers because it had attracted around 156,000 contractors or other volunteers since January, he said, in addition to the 300,000 recruited last year.

Trying to make the most of the fact that Russia had suffered repeated setbacks with men and weapons, he suggested the country had learned valuable lessons on how to better organize its armed forces.

He admitted that cross-border attacks from Ukraine by Russian partisans had been damaging, suggesting with some bravado that Russia might have to carve out an exclusion zone on the Ukrainian side of the border to prevent its artillery from reaching the Russia.

At one point, he also suggested that the Russian army might have to march on Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, again. Russian forces were driven out of Kiev after failing to take it as promised just days after the full-scale invasion in February 2022, and lost much of the area around the eastern city of Kharkiv in a Ukrainian offensive last fall.

To Nikolai Petrov, a seasoned political analyst, the whole effort sounded like Mr Putin was trying to demonstrate that he was a commander-in-chief in full control of the facts on the ground. More importantly, Mr. Petrov speculated that these remarks could be a prelude to seeking negotiations by implying that the Ukrainian counter-offensive was doomed.

Since the general public trusts correspondents and bloggers much more than the Ministry of Defense, its choice of interlocutors, as well as the disclosure of details such as the number of Russian tanks destroyed, was intended to create a semblance of unbiased analysis, Mr. Petrov said. .

There’s no reason for him to be so public and give such detailed explanations unless he’s trying to speak to a Western or Ukrainian audience, he said. The very idea is to demonstrate that he is the commander-in-chief who knows everything about everything.

Mr. Putin claimed that Russia was doing an excellent job of demilitarizing Ukraine despite its Western backing. He admitted various information that had previously been an open secret, such as the pardons he granted to convicts who had fought for the Wagner mercenary group.

Much of what he said was not new, such as threatening to pull out of a deal that allowed Ukraine to export millions of tons of grain from its Black Sea ports, despite Russian control of the waterways, claiming it only did so because so much of the world needed grain.

He noted that military production had increased by 2.7 times, and in some cases was 10 times greater, he said, using a somewhat odd anecdote to illustrate their quality. A Russian T-90 tank that hit a landmine escaped unscathed, although the person inside was hit so badly that he died, Putin said.

In the latest chapter in the feud between Defense Minister Sergei K. Shoigu and Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the pugnacious founder of the Wagner Private Military Force, Mr. Prigozhin rejected an appeal from the Defense Ministry asking all these organizations to sign contracts. before July 1. The move was seen as an effort by the ministry to extend some control over these forces, which are technically illegal in Russia, while granting them full military benefits.

Mr Putin said he supported the call for paramilitary organizations to sign such contracts. Mr Petrov, the analyst, suggested the president was using Mr Prigozhin as a foil, making the president the more tempered figure as the mercenary commander repeatedly called for escalating attacks on Ukraine and putting the economy on a war footing. It’s his style before any negotiation to let his guy say something awful to look better, Mr Petrov said.

Alina Lobzina contributed reporting.