‘They have no excuse for the delay’: Boris Johnson calls on Privileges Committee to publish…





Boris has urged the Privileges Committee to publish its report into whether he lied to Parliament about the party gate.



Photo: Alamy/Cabinet Office





Boris Johnson has urged the Privileges Committee to publish its Partygate report on whether he lied to MPs and let the world judge their nonsense. The former prime minister played down the Partygate allegations during his time at No 10 and claimed advisers told him the rules and guidelines had been followed. He told the Commons that social distancing had been observed. But the privileges committee, which reviews parliamentary standards cases, found officials had not told it the guidelines had been followed. The committee, four of whose seven MPs are Conservatives, is expected to present its findings on Wednesday. The findings should be damning for Mr Johnson, given that he resigned as an MP on Friday and criticized the committee in the process. Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player Gavin Esler says the Conservative Party needs to spend ‘a lot of time in opposition to pull itself together’



In a statement on Tuesday evening, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The privileges committee should publish their report and let the world judge their nonsense. “They have no excuse for the delay. “Their absurdly unfair rules don’t even allow criticism of their findings. “I have made my views clear to the committee in writing – and will do so more widely when they are finally published.” MPs are expected to recommend he should have been suspended for at least 10 days had he remained in the Commons, which would have triggered a by-election in his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Learn more: Boris Johnson misled Parliament by claiming Covid rules were followed, privileges committee says Learn more: Productivity boost and taxes could be cut, Hunt urges public sector – after Boris jibe to ‘be more conservative’ Boris Johnson’s Partygate claims have been scrutinized.



Photo: Cabinet Office

A spokesperson for the committee said on Tuesday: “A letter containing further representations from Mr Johnson was received by the committee at 11.57pm last night. “The committee is looking into it and will report back soon.” Having resigned last week, Mr Johnson can no longer be suspended but he could be denied a parliamentary pass offered to former MPs.

