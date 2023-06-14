Blinken calls for opening lines of communication with China





Beijing (AFP) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for open lines of communication on Wednesday as he spoke with China’s foreign minister ahead of scheduled face-to-face talks in Beijing.

Relations between the world’s two largest economies have crumbled in recent years over Taiwan, trade and human rights, among a litany of other issues. Blinken is due in Beijing on Sunday for talks aimed at calming nerves, after a previous planned visit was abruptly canceled in February. During his call with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, which took place on Wednesday Beijing time, Blinken said they “discussed ongoing efforts to keep communication channels open as well as bilateral issues and world”. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller also said Blinken stressed “the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage U.S.-PRC relations to avoid miscalculations and disputes”. Blinken “made it clear that the United States would continue to use diplomatic engagements to raise issues of concern as well as areas of potential cooperation,” Miller said. A Beijing reading of the appeal took on a more confrontational tone, reporting that Qin had warned that relations between the two countries had faced “new difficulties and new challenges” since the start of the year. “It is clear who is responsible,” Qin said, according to China’s foreign ministry. “China has always viewed and managed China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation put forward by President Xi Jinping,” he added. Shine in Beijing Blinken’s planned visit to Beijing would be the first trip by a senior US diplomat to China since his predecessor Mike Pompeo in October 2018. Presidents Joe Biden and Xi met in Bali in November and agreed to try to keep tensions from spiraling out of control, including sending Blinken to Beijing. But Blinken abruptly canceled a trip planned for early February after the United States said it detected – and then shot down – a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the continental United States. More recently, the two sides have again sought to tame tensions, including a lengthy closed-door meeting between Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna last month. Biden has sought limited areas of cooperation with China, such as climate change, in contrast to the more outright adversarial stance taken at the end of his predecessor Donald Trump’s administration. But the two countries remain deeply at odds on many issues. The White House last week accused China of operating an intelligence unit in Cuba for years and upgraded it in 2019 in a bid to bolster its presence on the Caribbean island. A base in Cuba, located 150 kilometers off the southern tip of Florida, would be viewed by Washington as a direct challenge to the mainland United States. Asked about the base during a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he was “unaware of the situation” before criticizing US policy at the regard to Cuba. AFP 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230614-blinken-urges-open-lines-of-communication-with-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos