Donald Trump judge at Mar-a-Lago should have recused herself yesterday





It may seem like the walls are starting to crumble around Donald Trump, but, as MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirscher warns on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal, Just when we think were up. , were back on that rollercoaster of justice collapsing again.

Kirchscner joins the show this week amid fallout from the historic federal indictment of former presidents. He says that even though justice is closer than ever, some obstacles remain in the way. This includes Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who was appointed by Trump himself in 2020.

Cannon, who will oversee the Mar-a-Lago case, is the same judge who decided last year to appoint a special master to review the classified documents at issue, subsequently preventing authorities from using those documents in their investigation. A federal appeals court later reversed its decision, with a three-judge panel calling Cannon out for what appeared to be obvious bias.

They unanimously concluded that basically what Judge Cannon did was illegal, Kirschner said. Let me tell you, as a prosecutor for 30 years, including appellate courts, military and civilian, local and federal trials, judges sometimes get it wrong, Danielle, but they usually don’t get it wrong . She got it without law.

I would expect her to recuse herself yesterday, he added.

Next, Kevin Kruse, historian, professor of history at Princeton University and author of One Nation Under God: How Corporate America Invented Christian America, joins the show with a look at the historical background to the indictment of Trump. It also debunks lies spouted by Trump supporters, including the claim that the Presidential Records Act allows the president to keep their records when they leave office.

You’re going to be amazed at how willful the ignorance is and how deep the refusal to accept basic facts runs, Kruse says of Trump’s fanbase.

It’s going to be insane and the level of lick spit we saw from Nixon diehards at the very end will be nothing compared to that.

