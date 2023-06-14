China tries to shut down Australian artists’ show promoted by image of cannibal Xi | China





A Chinese-Australian artist has called for more support from the Australian government after Chinese authorities tried to shut down his latest show in Poland. The artist, whose name is Badiucao, is due to launch his latest exhibition on Friday at the Center for Contemporary Art at Ujazdowski Castle in Warsaw. #Rupture @u_jazdowski The art center website is briefly unavailable for an unknown reason.

The art center welcomes my new exhibition #TellChinasStoryWell June 16.

Yesterday, the Chinese Embassy again visited the scene to express its complaint against the show. pic.twitter.com/iREmf1E1aC — Bad ucao (@badiucao) June 13, 2023

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/badiucao/status/1668525089732665346″,”id”:”1668525089732665346″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”: false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”cd490e51-b5ac-45c0-b490-7bbaacec03c4″}}”/> The show is called Tell Chinas Story Well, and the promotional image is a painting of Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, eating human flesh, referencing Goyas Saturn devouring his son. Chinese diplomat Yao Dongye has visited the museum twice, and the embassy has also written to the Polish government to shut down the exhibit, the artist told AAP. Badiucaos’ works criticize China’s internment camps in Xinjiang, its crackdown in Hong Kong, Covid-19 measures, aggression in the South China Sea, and threats against Taiwan. These are the facts that make the Chinese government so discredited, my art simply exposes their crimes, the artist said. Badiucao, who is an Australian citizen, said he had contacted the Australian Embassy to be concerned about his safety, but had not yet spoken with them. He said he had hoped for more support. I am alone doing an exhibition in a foreign country, everything is quite unpredictable, he says. If they fail to silence my show, they will move on to more personal threats and attacks. A previous exhibition in Hong Kong in 2018 was closed after threats against the artist’s family, while his exhibitions in Italy and the Czech Republic have also come under pressure. The exhibit also draws connections between Xi’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine and Vladimir Putin. We all know that China sides with Putin and supports his invasion in different ways, Badiucao said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Chinese Embassy have been contacted for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/14/china-tries-to-shut-down-australian-artists-show-promoted-by-image-of-cannibalistic-xi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos