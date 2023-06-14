Boris Johnson lied so often, so easily

The newspaper cover will have given you a clear idea of ​​who and what motivated me to dig into medical definitions, Boris Johnson having announced, after reading the Privileges Committee report into his Partygate lies, crimes and misdemeanors, that he was withdrawing from parliament.

Depending on which reference book you favor, the key traits of narcissism are: an insatiable need to be the center of attention, a grotesquely inflated ego, a refusal to recognize limits, a greater concern for oneself- same as others, envy of anyone who has things the narcissist wants or feels entitled to have, an exploitative personality skilled at manipulating others to admire you, and an obsession with power, beauty, or success .

But by what wonderful coincidence did this moment echo something happening on the other side of the Atlantic, where Donald Trump was lambasting every which way as he digested an indictment that brought closer more and more the possibility that he will end his days in an orange jumpsuit to match the orange peel? The two posters of post-truth populism simultaneously delivering brazen, selfish, gaslighting, shifting blame, evading responsibility, and rambling attacks that made it clear that, for all the damage they have already done, they are far from over. inflict damage. While Rishi Sunak may be relieved that Johnson’s presence is disappearing from the back seats, he knows his predecessor, but one, now cares little for the further damage he is causing him and the Conservative Party, which Sunak is trying to lead to an imminent threat. (as things stand, lose) election.

Just as the Republican Party was a way for Trump to become president, for Johnson Brexit was a way to become the leader of the Conservative Party, a necessary step on the road to becoming prime minister. When he needed the party to become a leader, and when he became a leader he needed it to bathe in worship, to feed the ego, to feed the sense of power, he loved it. Now that most of the group no longer needs or wants him, he sees him as fair game on the path to destruction that has defined his life.

Boris Johnson was only ever motivated by Boris Johnson’s interests. His teachers at Eton said so. His friends at the Bullingdon Club in Oxford said so. His bosses, staff and fellow journalists have said so. His colleagues in parliament said so, but they were so mesmerized by these manipulative skills that they allowed him to rise to the pinnacle of power despite the fact that many of them felt he shouldn’t be allowed near the bottom of the political pile, let alone the top.

His whole life has been about getting scratched, making everyone say he can’t get away with it this time, and then proving everyone wrong. Surrounded by the sycophantic echo chamber of media and political enablers that the narcissist needs in constant closeness, this is the mindset that will energize him now.

But it is done. Although he still has supporters, the vast majority of Britons did not need to see the committees’ report, nor his mean-spirited, vindictive and delirious response, to realize that at a time of national crisis, when nearly all were abiding by the Covid rules, the man who made the rules was breaking them, and the building he worked and lived in became the most ticketed establishment in the entire country. And that he lied to them, took them for fools, made fun of them.

Just hours before his resignation from Parliament wiped all but Trump off the news agenda on Friday night, we had received fresh evidence of Johnson’s unfitness for public office and his contempt for the institutions upon which he depends. our democracy, in the form of its track record. Even with Nadine Dorries, Paul Dacre and Stanley Johnson getting the red pen treatment, the list that Rishi Sunak graciously asked the king to accept was a complete disgrace. The man who lied to the Queen on Johnson’s behalf about proroguing parliament has been knighted. The Education Minister known for flipping the middle finger at the gates of Downing Street, and not much else allowed for the rest of her life to be called a lady. Mr Bring Your Own Booze receives the Order of the Bath. A once great country reduced to a shameful display of corrupt rights.

What does he say, both about our political system and the damage Johnson has done to it, that the day he announced he would no longer be an MP, following a report that made it clear he had lied to Parliament, breaking one of the cardinal sins of our democratic life, the King had to sign the honors of Johnsons donors, bag bearers and covid party aides, up to and including lifetime peerages? I am by no means a fan of the Lords, and happier than ever that my partner Fiona and I have turned down peerages in the past given the Johnson crony company we had to keep. But there are good, intelligent people in there, who care about public service. They have to show this new batch the sense of the cold shoulder. And if I was King Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, or even anyone above the level of Deputy Lord Lieutenant, I’d make sure I got a day off when that rotten rag showed up. to the palace to accept their most dishonorable honours. Prime Minister, it has always been the misfortune of the UK to have.

On October 11, 2017, almost six years ago, as Theresa May’s job as Prime Minister stumbled, trying to make the most of the terrible hand she had inherited from the Prime Minister’s post destroyed by the referendum of David Cameron, the front page of New Europe was a picture of Boris Johnson with these words written in capital letters on his face: LIAR, CHEATING, CHARLATAN, NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT UNSUITABLE FOR PUBLIC OFFICE and below, in parentheses (no wonder so many people think Boris is the next Prime Minister).

It happened. And it has, as we have always warned, been a disaster. Yet just as I felt no joy when Boris Johnson was kicked out of Downing Street by his fellow ministers, I felt virtually none when he announced he was leaving Parliament. I felt cold, hard anger that he ever got there, became such a central and powerful figure in the body politic, and inflicted enormous and lasting damage on it.

I felt, and still feel, cold, hard anger at the army of parliamentary, corporate, press, TV and radio enablers who have done so much to cover up the truth about this man and helped ventilate the lies that gave us Brexit and thus made him, alas, one of the truly defining figures of our time. History will remember him for this, and he always dreamed of having a place in history. But when even Nigel Farage will say Brexit failed, it won’t be the place that fake Churchill fantasy ever imagined.

Johnson has never cared about the country or his party, only about himself and the narratives he creates for himself. His declaration of resignation was the beginning of the development of the new narrative. I am a victim. They hate me because I’m a winner. It is not fair.

He was never the victim of anything other than his own flaws. As for winning, he was definitely a winner. He won London for the Tories to become mayor, no small feat. He won the referendum. He won the Conservative leadership to become Prime Minister. He won a general election with, he incorrectly claimed in his statement, the largest parliamentary majority in half a century. (Those triple digit landslides in 1997 and 2001 must have been a dream!)

But he won them all on lies, and the truth finally caught up with him. Pretending to be a progressive in London. Pretending to think Brexit was a great idea for the country when it presented itself as an opportunity to advance in the Conservative Party. Lying about what it would bring. Lying about the out-of-the-box deal he won an election over Jeremy Corbyn on. Then lying about Covid and, as Dominic Cummings said, lying so often and so easily that he no longer knew when he was lying and when he was telling the truth.

We have not heard the end of Boris Johnson. Unfortunately, we never will. But he is unlikely to reach high or even low positions again. Once the current chatter about Johnson, which the media adores so much, subsides, a new, more accurate narrative will form, and history will ask itself, how the hell did this ever happen?

Meanwhile, Johnson will grow old to shame, earn and squander millions, and until the end of his life he will tell anyone who will listen that if only his government colleagues hadn’t lost their bottle, if only Sunak hadn’t been such a treacherous rat, if only those Tory MPs on the Privileges Committee hadn’t been manipulated by that awful Harriet Harperson, the Tories would still be in power and I would still be lying on the couch in No 10 to watch Carries wallpaper and be the best king in the world ever.

He will be, we can be sure, shameless, selfish, gaslighting, shifting blame, avoiding responsibility and raving to the end. But at least the end of his political career is in sight.