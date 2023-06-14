Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Miami court over classified documents case | American News





Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts of illegally possessing national security documents when he left office and lying to officials trying to retrieve them.

Trump appeared before a judge in federal court in Miami just days after becoming the first former US president charged with federal crimes.

Latest from Trump: Ex-president in court

US Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman cleared him to leave court without conditions or travel restrictions, and no bond was required.

Judge Goodman also ruled that he was not authorized to communicate with potential witnesses in the case.

Authorities say Trump conspired and lied to prevent the government from recovering documents, relating to nuclear programs and other sensitive military secrets, stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Experts say it could be a year or more before a trial takes place. Trump is currently the front-runner in the race to become the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

His former aide and co-defendant, Walt Nauta, pleaded not guilty.

There were chaotic scenes as he left the courthouse, with supporters and protesters clashing and a man, dressed as an inmate in a black and white outfit, was led away by police after attempting to run in front of the convoy.

This is when a protester attempted to approach Donald Trump's motorcade as it left the Miami courthouse.

The ex-president also stopped at a Cuban bakery after the hearing, where local community leaders blessed him in English and Spanish.

Trump, who turns 77 on Wednesday, then posed for photos with supporters, including UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, and was filmed offering to buy food for everyone at the facility, before the crowd erupts in a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

Sky News producer sworn in by Trump fans

Speaking to the media, he described the United States as “corrupt”, “declining” and “rigged”.

It was Trump’s second court visit in recent months. In April, he pleaded not guilty to charges against the state in New York for a silent payment to a porn star.

Image: Trump arrives at the Miami courthouse to face federal charges

Supporters wearing Make America Great Again hats and carrying American flags chanted “Miami for Trump” and “Latinos for Trump” as the motorcade pulled up outside the courthouse ahead of the hearing.

A man could be heard chanting “USA! USA!”

Authorities had prepared for possible violence, recalling the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, but Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told reporters there were no security concerns. .

Trump has repeatedly claimed his innocence and accuses Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration of targeting him.

He called Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution, a “Trump hater” on social media on Tuesday.

Image: Pro and anti-Trump protesters argue outside the court

“ONE OF THE SADEST DAYS IN OUR COUNTRY’S HISTORY. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform shortly before his motorcade left the Trump Doral Hotel for the courthouse.

Smith accuses Trump of risking national secrets by taking thousands of sensitive papers with him when he left the White House in January 2021 and storing them haphazardly at his Mar-a-Lago estate and golf club. New Jersey, according to a grand jury indictment.

Read more: Florida is ‘Trump country’ and it doesn’t seem like any indictment will change this ‘shocking’ Trump indictment and paints him as a ‘big threat’ to US defenseTrump arrives in Miami for a hearing on classified documents

Photos included in the indictment show boxes of documents stored on a ballroom stage, in a bathroom and strewn across the floor of a storage room.

Those files included information about the US secret nuclear program and potential vulnerabilities in the event of an attack, according to the indictment.

The 37-count indictment alleges that Trump lied to officials who tried to collect them.

The indictment also alleges that Trump conspired with Nauta to retain classified documents and hide them from a federal grand jury.

Nauta worked for Trump at the White House and at Mar-a-Lago.

