Boris Johnson makes a trump card in his resignation from Parliament

Commentators have noted affinities between Boris BoJo Johnson and Donald Trump.

These include a chronic inability to speak the truth and honesty, constant peddling and opportunism, a thirst for showmanship and self-promotion, enormous self-esteem and a sense of entitlement coupled with an inability to value others and their interests (relationships with others tend to be purely instrumental, loyalty is always expected of others but rarely reciprocated), constantly giving the impression that following the rules is a burden to be avoided, having a propensity to always play the victim while blaming others for their mistakes – all culminating in wildly irresponsible attitudes towards government and government. To cite just one example, the severe nepotism that characterized both the Trump and BoJo administrations, the former shrouded in a coterie of family members, the latter favoring cronies and donors (critics called it a chumocracy ).

BoJo has displayed most of these attributes over the past few months, from his petulant petulance throughout to appearing for nearly 4 hours in late March 2023 before the UK Parliament’s Privileges Committee on whether he had intentionally misled MPs during the ongoing Partygate scandal that persisted until his sudden resignation as an MP last week.

BoJo jumped before being pushed.

The Privileges Committee has yet to release its final report, but it was sent to BoJo ahead of time to prepare a response. The 7-member committee (with the Conservatives in the majority) is said to have been unanimous in its conclusion that BoJo deliberately misled the House about Partygate.

Procedurally, the next step is to send the final report to the House of Commons for a vote sanctioning BoJo. A widely expected sanction of suspending BoJo from parliament for more than 10 days could lead his constituents to recall him in order to trigger a by-election he was set to lose as he has a narrow majority of 7,000 votes.

Given his resignation, BoJo can no longer be sanctioned, although the House could ask the president to withdraw the privileges and courtesies normally accorded to its former members.

BoJo saw the writing on the wall and abandoned his Greater London seat with a scathing resignation statement accusing current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of overseeing a government that is not properly conservative, as well as criticizing the Partygate investigation.

True to form, BoJo said he was the victim of a witch hunt, kangaroo court and political coup, even though the Privileges Committee has a conservative majority and took over a year to conduct its investigation.

During his March appearance before the Privileges Committee, BoJo said he was a victim of procedures that lacked legitimacy (despite the committee having received his brief from the House) and haughtily told the committee that he would consider her open-minded and fair-minded only if she absolved him.

BoJo was immediately followed in his resignation by those of his loyalists Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams. Triple by-elections in no time will be a test for Sunak, especially as his disunited party looks like a sack full of rats gnawing themselves to death.

Prime Ministers who resign have the courtesy to submit a list of honors for consideration by the appropriate committees. These honors, known colloquially as gongs, were used by BoJo to reward cronies, enablers, and minions, some of whom were key Partygate protagonists.

Senior BoJos adviser and leading party planner Martin Reynolds (aka Party Marty) has been knighted on the dispensation of the Right Honorable Order of the Bathleading to jokes on social media about the take having to be pulled on Party Marty instead.

Prince Philip’s funeral eve party DJ Shelley Williams-Walker has gone lady.

Lower-order gongs were given to those who helped Marty’s party in its role as orchestrator of the Downing Street festivities. Several, like BoJo, have been found guilty of breaching Covid lockdown restrictions and fined as a result.

Even the BoJos hairstylist got a gong, but no one knows why, since the BoJos trademark hairstyle is a dandruff-infested mess.

Hopelessly inept former Home Secretary/Home Secretary Priti Vacant Patel went ladylike and showed her characteristic lack of judgment when she thanked BoJo as a political Titan.

The equally incompetent former Leader of the House and the now abandoned post of Minister for Brexit Opportunities (sic), Jacob Rees-Mogg, famous for dressing like an undertaker, has been knighted.

One enigma sits at the heart of BoJos’ sordid honors list.

During the Privileges Committee proceedings, BoJo threw his advisers and spin-docs under the proverbial bus by claiming he exercised no independent judgment and relied entirely on their advice regarding status. Downing Street party law. Alas for him, BoJo was photographed drink in hand to several of them, and is reported having joked to one that it’s the furthest society party in the UK right now.

BoJo indeed blamed Party Marty and his aides for his downfall, yet gave them gongs in his resignation list. If they knocked BoJo off why the gongs?

As always, BoJo was on both counts.