Donald Trump speaks out against evil and heinous abuse of power after second indictment





Donald Trump blasted the most diabolical and heinous abuse of power after pleading not guilty to federal charges in a Miami courthouse on Tuesday as he sought to turn his legal troubles into political gain as he approached 2024 elections.

Trump delivered the tirade from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Tuesday night after returning from Florida where he became the first former president to be indicted by the federal government.

The former president lashed out at the Biden administration, accusing it of a politically motivated prosecution, targeted prosecutors handling the case and vowed revenge on Deep State members who brought to justice.

Today we have witnessed the most diabolical and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country… It is political persecution like something straight out of a fascist or communist nation , Trump said.

The former president then raised the political stakes and turned his sights to next year’s race for the White House, in which he is the clear favorite for the Republican presidential nomination.

When I’m re-elected, and we’re re-elected… I will totally erase the deep state. We are going to wipe out the Deep State and we know who they are, he said. On November 5, 2024, justice will be served.

Trump’s inflammatory remarks came after he faced some of the most serious national security-related criminal charges federal prosecutors can bring, including the willful retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left. its functions.

Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the investigations into the former president, brought the case and was present in the Miami courtroom.

It was the second time this year that Trump was forced to plead guilty to criminal charges after he was separately charged by Manhattan prosecutors in March for allegedly falsifying business records.

Television footage of Trump’s Secret Service motorcade heading to court along a closed stretch of freeway in Florida was strikingly similar to scenes that unfolded in New York just over 10 weeks ago.

Trump entered the Miami courthouse around 2 p.m. Tuesday after traveling from his resort hotel in nearby Doral. He was arrested upon arrival and left about two hours later. After the hearing, he stopped at a popular Miami Cuban restaurant, Versailles, where he greeted supporters who sang Happy Birthday. He will be 77 on Wednesday.

After Trump appeared in court, protesters for and against him gathered and, in some cases, fought outside the courthouse, waving flags and chanting slogans.

Legal experts said they were surprised by the breadth of evidence presented in the Justice Department’s case unsealed last week, which includes charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, concealment of documents in an investigation federal and false declarations.

The indictment alleges that Trump illegally moved classified documents to his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, after leaving the White House in 2021 and then lied during the government investigation into the records.

Trump showed visitors sensitive files such as a plan for a US attack on a foreign country while admitting it was a secret, prosecutors have alleged.

The indictment included photographs of boxes of classified documents stacked in a bathroom and shower, ballroom and storage room at Mar-a-Lago, his estate which is also a venue for events animated.

Trump insisted on Tuesday that he had every right to keep the documents, saying he had absolute power to declassify even though that power only applied when he was president.

No travel restrictions have been imposed on Trump, although he has been asked not to speak to potential witnesses in the case.

The case will be heard by Aileen Cannon, a federal judge appointed to the bench by Trump. Last year, she granted her request for a special master to review records seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago, although that decision was overturned by an appeals court.

Recommended

Another defendant was charged: Waltine Nauta, a former White House valet who later became Trump’s aide. Nauta was not arrested on Tuesday because he did not have a local lawyer to represent him.

If Trump is found guilty, the maximum prison term for each count ranges from five to 20 years. But experts said he was unlikely to serve that much jail time, if jailed at all.

There could be more legal complications ahead. Smith is overseeing a separate investigation into alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election, as is Fani Willis, the Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor.

Joe Biden, the Democratic president who has said he will run again, faces a separate investigation by another special counsel into classified documents found in his Delaware residential garage and a former private office in Washington.

Many of Trump’s usual political allies have come to his defense since the indictment, but others have been more circumspect. Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s top Republican, declined to answer questions about Trump at his weekly press conference on Tuesday, telling reporters: I’m just going to stay out of it.

Additional reporting by Lauren Fedor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/10e8387d-ace2-4282-963f-091199c9b0d1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos