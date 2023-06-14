President Abbas meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping





BEIJING, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 (WAFA) — President Mahmoud Abbas today held talks with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, during which they discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian cause as well as political efforts and diplomatically to mobilize the international community. support for the State of Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations and issue an advisory opinion to the International Court of Justice on the legality, form and eligibility of the system put in place in place by Israel, the occupying and apartheid state, on the land of Palestine. The President briefed his Chinese counterpart on the continued violations of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, and the unilateral Israeli measures represented by the intensification of settlements, the daily killings, the desecration of Christian and Islamic shrines in Jerusalem, the repudiation of agreements signed, and the hacking of Palestinian tax funds. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the historic bilateral relations between their two countries in all fields for the benefit of their two friendly peoples, and they exchanged views on the latest developments in the Palestinian cause and regional and international issues. ‘common interest. President Abbas affirmed his pride in the strong bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, 35 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations between them. He reiterated that the State of Palestine will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China principle, actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, and continue to strengthen cooperation with China in all fields. , expressing confidence that China will continue to provide political responses and economic support to strengthen the steadfastness of the Palestinian people. The president expressed his thanks and gratitude for the political support provided by China to the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and achieve their freedom and independence. The meeting was attended by Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee Member, Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Malki, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund Palestinian investment manager Mohammad Mustafa, Chief Justice of Palestine, Advisor to the President for Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations Mahmoud al-Habbash, Advisor to the President for Diplomatic Affairs Majdi Khalidi and Ambassador of Palestine to China Fariz Mahdawi. An official reception ceremony was held for President Abbas during which the Palestinian and Chinese national anthems were played and the two leaders inspected the honor guards. President Abbas arrived in the People’s Republic of China yesterday for a three-day official visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jiping. During the visit, the president will meet with a number of senior Chinese officials and a number of agreements will be signed between the two countries. MK

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.wafa.ps/Pages/Details/136292 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos