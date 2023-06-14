Virat Kohli can be easily overtaken by Babar Azam: Imran Khan





the Pakistani slugger who scored 25,322 runs, including 75 tons, in 497 international appearances is not even close to Kohli. Babar, who is six years younger than Kohli, has so far scored 12,270 points in 251 games, including 30 centuries.

Former Pakistan captain, Imran Khan has made a bold prediction on Babar Azam ahead of the ODI World Cup in 2023. The 1992 World Cup-winning captain believes the cricketer has the potential to surpass Virat Kohli if he continues to perform well in his career.

I haven’t seen cricket lately, but I believe Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are in the same class. Babar Azam can easily surpass Virat Kohli. He is so good, from what I saw, Imran Khan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Babar recently shone on the New Zealand tour of Pakistan. He had amassed 276 points in five ODIs, including a century and two half centuries, as Pakistan won the series 4-1. The right-hitter also smashed 101 in the five-game T20I series, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Babar Azam, who made his international debut in 2015, holds numerous records in all formats. The Lahore cricketer holds the record for most runs in a series. In the 2020-2023 ICC World Cup Super League, he scored 1,454 points.

Babar recently surpassed Virat Kohli’s record for fastest ODI score from 5,000 runs. Compared to Kohli’s 114 innings, he completed the milestone in just 97 innings.

