BPKP to ensure concrete and effective use of state budget: Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on the Financial and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP) to guide the spending of government ministries and agencies and regional authorities towards concrete and productive results. When opening the 2023 national working meeting on internal government control here on Wednesday, the president stressed that central and regional authorities should avoid absurd and vague programs without concrete results. “Be direct, (because the program) is to provide working capital, to buy production machinery, or for marketing, (in order) to develop MSMEs. (Therefore) we should focus on these programs or exhibitions, which are concrete. This is the duty and professional orientation of BPKP,” Jokowi said. Despite frequent on-site supervisions to monitor central and regional government policies, Jokowi admitted that he still found several programs that he considered unproductive and not yielding concrete results. The president noted that in one case he discovered that most of the Home Ministry’s 10 billion rupee ($670,000) budget to address stunting issues had been used for unrelated expenses. relevant instead of concrete actions to help stunted children recover. The president noted that at least 8 billion rupees ($536,000) of the budget should be disbursed for concrete actions to address stunting issues, such as providing nutritional food to residents. “After looking into how they use the 10 billion rupees for stunting programs, I found out that 3 billion rupees ($201,000) was used for official visits, 3 billion rupees for meetings and 2 billion rupees ($134,000) for developmental improvement, and barely 2 billion rupees was used to buy eggs. How would the problem of stunting be solved if we continue like this? We have to change everything” , explained Jokowi. The President also drew attention to another case of inefficient use of the budget in MSME agriculture development and support programs. “(For example), construction of a hall (programme) to develop and rehabilitate a hall – it’s concrete. The budget is 1 billion rupees, and out of this small budget, we should use 900 million rupees for rehabilitation,” Jokowi noted. “However, after reviewing it in detail, we found that 734 million rupees had been used for honoraria, meetings and official visits – nearly 80% (of the budget). We cannot continue like this,” he pointed out. Understanding the complexity of the matter, Jokowi said that the BPKP would face an uphill task to reform budget realization in government programs to ensure their effectiveness. “State and regional budgets are for productive purposes and the BPKP can also reach the provincial, district and municipal levels. This means they can monitor and direct. comfortable with the BPKP. Use it as leverage for the interests of the nation,” Jokowi remarked. Related news: Trillions of dollars saved in government funds in three years: BPKP

