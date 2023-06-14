Donald Trump and his assistant are under arrest at the Miami courthouse | News





Watch live coverage as former President Trump appears in federal court in Miami after being indicted for his handling of classified documents.

(CNN) Former President Donald Trump has been arrested in the Miami Federal Courthouse and will soon face trial on charges related to the mishandling of classified documents.

Deputy marshals have booked the former president and are taking electronic copies of his fingerprints during Tuesday’s proceedings. They weren’t expected to take a photo of Trump, given his recognizability.

Trump aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta was arrested, fingerprinted and processed.

The criminal charges in the Justice Department’s classified documents case add to the legal danger surrounding the 2024 GOP frontrunner.

Tuesday’s hearing, at 3 p.m. ET in Miami, is expected to be procedural in nature. Trump will enter a plea, there will be a discussion of the terms of his temporary release and it is possible that potential restrictions on Trump’s conduct as the case progresses will be discussed.

Trump faces 37 felony counts, alleging he unlawfully withheld national defense information and concealed documents in violation of witness tampering laws during the Department of Justice on the documents.

His close aide, Walt Nauta, was also charged in the indictment, unsealed on Friday, which alleges the two men engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct the federal investigation. Nauta will also appear in court.

Trump left his Doral resort in his motorcade on Tuesday with Nauta, who was traveling in a separate vehicle. As he got into his vehicle, a passerby asked Trump how he was feeling. Trump said great and waved.

On his social media, Trump posted before heading to court that this was ONE OF THE SADEST DAYS IN OUR COUNTRY’S HISTORY. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!

Tuesday’s hearing will kick off what is likely to be a long and dramatic legal process, with criminal and appeal proceedings that could last for years. -a-Lago, widely criticized and overturned by a conservative appeals court, was given the case.

Tuesday’s proceedings will be overseen by a magistrate judge, expected to be Jonathan Goodman, who is the magistrate on duty in Miami this week.

What is Tuesday’s hearing about?

Tuesday’s hearing will function as both an initial appearance and a so-called impeachment, with Trump given the opportunity to enter his plea into the case.

Lawyers for Trump and Nautas will appear in court on their behalf, and Florida rules require defendants to have at least one attorney barred in the state representing them.

Attorneys Todd Blanche and Chris Kise are expected to represent Trump in court this afternoon for his impeachment, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. However, it is unclear what role Kise will play in the future, and he was sidelined during last year’s litigation over the search for Mar-a-Lago amid fighting in the Trump team.

Another Florida-licensed attorney, Lindsey Halligan, who also worked on Trump’s lawsuit last year during the search, remains on Trump’s team and may appear on Tuesday.

Both defendants will be subject to reservation by the US Marshals Services as part of Tuesday’s events, although under Justice Department rules, their mug shots will not be immediately available to the public.

During the hearing, the magistrate will discuss the bail package that will allow the defendants to remain out of custody pending trial. There might be requirements that they notify the courts probation office before going to certain locations. Prosecutors could also seek restrictions on Trump and Nauta prohibiting their communications with witnesses.

Justice Department counterintelligence chief Jay Bratt, who has been a key player in the investigation of the documents so far, is listed on the business document as representing the government. But it is likely that attorneys from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, led by U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe, who was confirmed by the Senate in December, will also be present on Tuesday. It’s unclear who of the Smiths team will be at the proceedings, or if Smith himself will show up.

Seriousness of charges

Prior to last week’s federal indictment, Trump also faced criminal charges from local prosecutors in New York for an alleged secret money scheme during the 2016 campaign in which Trump is accused of falsifying business documents.

The new charges in the DOJ documents case are considerably more serious and present the possibility of several years in prison if Trump is ultimately convicted.

Thirty-one counts Trump faces relate to the willful withholding of national defense information, a charge that does not depend on the documents being classified. In addition to the obstruction conspiracy, he also faces four counts related to the concealment of documents, as well as a charge of misrepresentation.

In a case such as this, obstruction and tampering help prove the main charge, which is that the defendant willfully engaged in the conduct charged, said David Aaron, former federal prosecutor in the Division of Defense. spy for the DOJ’s National Security Division and current senior counsel at Perkins Coie. . These facts could also affect how a judge, jury or the public views the case and could significantly affect sentencing.

What happens next

Once Tuesday’s hearing is in the rearview mirror, the case will enter a legal phase of pretrial proceedings, including likely disputes over evidence presented to a jury and whether the case should be dismissed outright before proceeding. be judged. The Trump team will have plenty of opportunities to drag things out potentially until after the 2024 election.

A major x-factor in pursuing the case is his assignment to Cannon, which sits in Ft. Pierce, Fla., but is part of the pool of judges who randomly file cases in West Palm Beach, where the new indictment was filed.

There are few things more powerful than a district judge in a federal case, said Alan Rozenshtein, a former attorney with the DOJ’s national security division who is now a professor at the University of Minnesota. She could if she wanted to cause huge problems for the prosecution. Could these be existential problems? Probably not.

The guns approach to last year’s Trump lawsuit challenging FBI Mar-a-Lago research raised eyebrows among legal experts across the ideological spectrum for the way it appeared to bend over backwards to create special legal rules in favor of the former president. His rationale for the need for such a review was torn apart by a panel of right-wing appellate judges, including two appointed by Trump, at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last December.

She’s been hit so hard by the 11th Circuit that she might be ultra-cautious, Kel McClanahan, a national security attorney and adjunct professor at George Washington University School of Law, told CNN. We just don’t know.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

