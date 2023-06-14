Here are the 20 most influential women in Indonesia, there is Iriana Jokowi





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Fortune Indonesia has released a list of the “most powerful women” for 2023. This list includes 20 influential people in Indonesia from various sectors such as business, government, arts and social. They are selected based on a number of basic indicators. Starting from the influence, the impact they have on the company or the institution where they work, a clear leadership towards a glorious career path. Meanwhile, the Fortune 500 list in 2023 notes that there is a significant increase in the number of female CEOs. Where in 2023 there are 52 women holding the position of CEO, this number is higher than the previous year which was only 46 women. This figure represents an increase of approximately 10% in the total number of CEOs at US Fortune 500 companies. female. Here is a list of the most powerful women in Fortune Indonesia in 2023, listed in alphabetical order: 1. Adi Sulistyowati, Deputy Principal Manager of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

2. Arini Saraswaty Subianto, commissioner of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk. 3. Afifa, CEO and Managing Chairman of Manulife Aset Manajemen Indonesia (MAMI) 4. Christine Hakim, Actress 5. Destry Damayanti, First Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia 6. Emma Sri Martini, CFO of PT Pertamina (Persero) 7. Feny Djoko Susanto, President Commissioner of PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk 8. Gita Tiffani Boer, Director of PT Astra International Tbk 9. Ida Fauziyah, Indonesian Minister of Labor 10. Iriana Joko Widodo, First Lady of the Republic of Indonesia 11. Lisa Widodo, COO and co-founder of PT Global Digital Niaga Tbk 12. Lani Darmawan, CEO of PT Bank Cimb Niaga Tbk 13. Liliawati Rahardjo, Managing Director of PT Summarecon Agung Tbk 14. Melissa Siska Juminto, President of eCommerce PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk 15. Meliza Musa Rusli, Senior Manager of PT Bank Permata Tbk 16. Michellina Laksmi Triwardhany, CEO of Prudential Indonesia 17. Noni Sri Ayati Purnomo, President Commissioner of PT Blue Bird Tbk 18. Puan Maharani, Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament 19. Shanti Lasminingsih Poesposoetjipto President Commissioner of PT Samudera Indonesia Tbk 20. Yenny Wahid Politician and activist

Check out other news and articles on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://entrepreneur.bisnis.com/read/20230614/265/1665497/ini-20-wanita-paling-berpengaruh-di-indonesia-ada-iriana-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos