S Jaishankar and US National Security Advisor provide update on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming US visit





S Jaishankar and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan provided an update on preparations for Prime Minister Modi’s visit New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke today with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan focusing on preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming state visit to Washington . The top Biden administration official arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a two-day visit for talks with NSA Ajit Doval, Jaishankar and other senior Indian officials ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s trip. Mr. Jaishankar said global strategic developments also figured in his talks with Mr. Sullivan. “It’s great meeting US NSA @jakesullivan46 in South Block today morning. Our conversation focused on preparing for Prime Minister @narendramodi’s upcoming US visit. We also discussed global strategic developments of the perspective of our partnership,” Mr. Jaishankar tweeted. NSA Doval and Sullivan on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious roadmap for India-US collaboration in seven specific high-tech areas, including semiconductors, next-generation telecommunications, artificial intelligence and defense. After the roadmap was unveiled at an event, Sullivan, referring to Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Washington, said the two sides were considering ‘deliverables’ to address issues that have prevented maximizing the full potential of cooperation between the two parties. “They are fundamentally designed to remove barriers to defense trade, to high-tech trade, to investment in each of our countries, to remove barriers that have prevented better collaboration between our scientists and researchers, to stimulate a better access for our students going back and forth, for Americans coming to India, for Indians coming to the United States,” he said. The roadmap for the collaboration was announced at the second Critical and Emerging Technologies Initiative (iCET) Track-1.5 dialogue hosted by the CII industrial chamber. In a major move, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi announced in May last year the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) to elevate and expand strategic technology partnership and industrial cooperation. defense between the two countries. The formal move on the frame took place in January. iCET is expected to forge closer ties between the government, academia and industry of the two countries in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 5G and 6G, biotechnology, space and semiconductors. In his remarks during the Track 1.5 dialogue, Mr. Doval said that significant progress had been made following the launch of iCET some six months ago and that it would serve as a platform to address regulatory hurdles and related issues. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

