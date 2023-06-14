Donald Trump: Former president hits out at opponents in angry speech hours after Miami court appearance | American News





Donald Trump lashed out at his political opponents in an angry speech at a fundraiser in New Jersey just hours after pleading not guilty to 37 federal charges.

In a speech that lasted just over half an hour on Tuesday night, he attacked a series of high-profile public figures, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, President Joe Biden and his family, and the prosecutor in the Miami court case.

“Today we have witnessed the most perverse and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country,” he said.

Image: Donald Trump speaking

He claimed his indictment was “another attempt to rig and steal an election” that was “straight out of a fascist or communist nation”.

Trump is accused of illegally possessing classified security documents when he left office and lying to officials trying to retrieve them from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Documents related to nuclear programs and other sensitive military secrets.

Some of the 37 charges fall under the Espionage Act with prison terms of up to 20 years.

He detailed part of his legal defense during his speech, saying he had every right to keep the documents classified.

“They are threatening me with 400 years in prison for possessing my own presidential papers,” he said.

“Whatever documents the President decides to take with him, he has the right to do so – it is an absolute right.”

“They must drop this case immediately because it is destroying the country,” he said, adding that the case was a “sham”.

He pointed to classified documents previously found in the possession of Joe Biden and made other claims against his 2016 presidential rival, Hillary Clinton.

“I’m the only one who respected the law,” he said.

“Joe Biden didn’t have the power to downgrade as vice president, I did as president. Nothing happens to crooked Joe.

“I did everything right and they charged me.”

Image: Trump supporters in the crowd react to his speech

Towards the end of his speech, he repeated inflammatory statements on issues central to his election campaign.

He said he would tighten border controls and end the war in Ukraine “in 24 hours”.

Trump also said he would appoint a special prosecutor “to prosecute” President Biden and his family.

The United States is a “nation in serious decline,” Trump continued.

Read more: What investigations is Donald Trump facing?

“If the communists get away with it, it won’t end there – [the] persecution of Christians, pro-life parents, future Republican candidates. »

“I will totally wipe out the deep state, we know who they are.

“I am the only one who can save this nation.

“Justice will be done, we will take back our country,” he concluded.

Bedminster, New Jersey’s fiery speech came hours after he appeared in a Miami court to face federal charges.

1:36 Trump: “I think it’s a rigged deal here”

U.S. Investigative Judge Jonathan Goodman cleared Trump to leave court without conditions or travel restrictions, and no bond was required.

Legal experts say it could be a year or more before a trial takes place.

Trump is currently the front-runner in the race to become the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

His former aide and co-defendant, Walt Nauta, pleaded not guilty.

Outside the courthouse, there were chaotic scenes with supporters and protesters clashing.

The former president also stopped at a Cuban bakery after the hearing, where local community leaders prayed with him in English and Spanish.

Image: Donald Trump at Miami’s Cuban Bakery

It was Trump’s second court appearance in recent months.

In April, he pleaded not guilty to charges brought against him in New York for a silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

