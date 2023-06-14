Donald Trump arrested, pleads not guilty in documents case





Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office and lied to officials seeking to recover them.

Trump’s plea, filed with U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in federal court in Miami, sets up a legal battle likely to unfold over the coming months as he campaigns to win back the presidency in the November election. 2024. Experts say it could be a year or more before a trial takes place.

The hearing was closed to cameras and live broadcasts. Former Trump aide Walt Nauta, also charged in the case, also appeared in court.

It was Trump’s second court visit in recent months. In April, he pleaded not guilty to charges against the state in New York for a silent payment to a porn star.

Trump is the first former president to be charged with federal crimes.

Supporters wearing Make America Great Again hats and carrying American flags chanted “Miami for Trump” and “Latinos for Trump” as the motorcade pulled up outside the courthouse. A man could be heard chanting, “USA! USA!”

Authorities had prepared for possible violence, recalling the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, but Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told reporters there were no security concerns. .

Trump has repeatedly claimed his innocence and accuses Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration of targeting him. He called Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution, a “Trump hater” on social media on Tuesday.

“ONE OF THE SADEST DAYS IN OUR COUNTRY’S HISTORY. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform shortly before his motorcade left the Trump Doral Hotel for the courthouse.

Smith accuses Trump of risking national secrets by taking thousands of sensitive papers with him when he left the White House in January 2021 and storing them haphazardly at his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate and club. New Jersey golf course, according to a grand jury indictment released last week.

Photos included in the indictment show boxes of documents stored on a ballroom stage, in a bathroom and strewn across the floor of a storage room.

Those files included information about the US secret nuclear program and potential vulnerabilities in the event of an attack, according to the indictment.

The 37-count indictment alleges that Trump lied to officials who tried to collect them.

The indictment also alleges that Trump conspired with Nauta to retain classified documents and hide them from a federal grand jury. Nauta worked for Trump at the White House and at Mar-a-Lago.

Espionage Act cited in charges against Trump

Trump faces charges of violating the Espionage Act, which criminalizes the unauthorized possession of defense information, and conspiracy to obstruct justice, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison .

This is the maximum sentence he faces, as he would serve all sentences simultaneously if found guilty.

Legal experts say the evidence makes a strong case, and Smith said Trump, who turns 77 on Wednesday, will have a “speedy” trial.

The judge handling the case, Aileen Cannon, was appointed by Trump in 2020 and ruled in his favor at last year’s inquest which was overturned on appeal. Goodman, the investigating judge who conducted Tuesday’s hearing, is not expected to play a permanent role in the case.

Experts say the complexity of handling classified evidence and legal maneuvering by Trump’s lawyers could delay a trial for more than a year.

In the meantime, Trump is free to campaign for the presidency and could take office even if found guilty.

Trump accuses Biden of orchestrating the federal deal to undermine his campaign. Biden has kept his distance from the case and declines to comment on it.

During his first presidential run in 2016, Trump called for his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton to be imprisoned for using private email while secretary of state, leading to chants of “lock up.” la” at campaign rallies. Then-FBI Director James Comey criticized Clinton for his negligence, but did not recommend criminal charges.

