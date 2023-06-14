narendra modi s: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit is an opportunity to elevate India-US tech partnership: US





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States next week will be an opportunity to elevate the commercial and strategic technology partnerships between India and the United States, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has said. Modi will be welcomed as a state guest in Washington DC on June 22 by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He will address a joint session of the US Congress on the same day. The president and first lady will also welcome Modi at a state dinner later today. Raimondo, speaking during the visit to the US-India Business Council’s annual Indian Ideas Summit, said, “This will be an opportunity to elevate our governments’ commercial and strategic technology partnerships, especially in the areas of defence, semiconductor supply chains, clean energy and space.” A strong advocate for India-US relations, Raimondo said she and Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal were focused on the development and security of critical and emerging technologies. “Semiconductors are critical to this effort and the memorandum of understanding (memorandum of understanding) that Minister Goyal and I signed in March will bring our two parties closer together as we both address the urgent need to create power chains. supply of stronger and safer semiconductors,” she said. said. During the trade dialogue, the two countries also announced the establishment of a new working group that will leverage the two countries’ strong trade and investment relations and shared entrepreneurial spirit to promote innovation and create jobs, especially in emerging technologies. “We aim to strengthen and connect our vibrant innovation ecosystems, overcome regulatory barriers to cooperation, and further strengthen our shared vision of a high strategic technology partnership,” Raimondo said. Observing that the United States is working with India under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), she said it was the administration’s overall framework for deepening economic cooperation in the Indo- Peaceful. “Last month, we announced the substantial conclusion of a first-of-its-kind international supply chain agreement. Through the proposed agreement, IPEF partners will seek to increase resilience, diversity and security of our supply chains through collective actions,” said Raimondo.

