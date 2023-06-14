Will voters blame Biden for Trump’s indictment?





Republicans are more likely than any other political group to believe that twice-indicted former President Donald Trump is the victim of politically motivated witch hunts.

On Tuesday afternoon, former President Donald Trump is due to stand trial in a federal courthouse in Miami. Federal prosecutors indicted him last week for keeping classified documents at his Florida compound after he left office, mishandling them and obstructing government efforts to recover them. It’s a hugely significant moment for Trump, who has just become the first former president to be indicted on federal charges. But it also has consequences for President Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival, who finds himself in a potentially delicate position as prosecutors at his Justice Department push the case against Trump.

To be clear, there’s no evidence that Biden is pulling the strings behind Trump’s lawsuit, or that he even has insight into what’s going on in the investigation. White House sources say they discovered Trump’s indictment through news reports, and when Trump announced his presidential bid last November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed an independent special counsel, Jack Smith, to resume ongoing investigations into Trump, so there would be less risk of political influence.

But there’s a reason Trump is holding a political rally immediately after his court appearance: It’s inevitable that some people will see the prosecution as politically motivated. In fact, an Ipsos/ABC News poll taken June 9-10, just after the indictment was released, found that 47% of Americans believed the indictment was politically motivated, while that 37% said it was not and 16% were unsure, with a wide partisan divide between Republicans, who generally view the indictment as politically motivated, and Democrats, who do not don’t. This divide could shape the 2024 race going forward and result in increasingly different standards for political candidates among voters on different sides of the aisle. And it’s also possible that the unfolding legal drama could further erode trust in institutions like the Justice Department, especially among Republicans.

Before the indictments were handed down, Americans were not buying Trumps, saying the multiple investigations into his potential illegal conduct were witch hunts. A Marist/NPR/PBS NewsHour poll taken in late March ahead of Trump’s first indictment, when he was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with 34 counts of tampering with business records in part of efforts to disrupt the 2016 election found that 56% of Americans thought the surveys were fair, while 41% thought it was a witch hunt. And an AP-NORC poll in April found that identical shares of Americans (57%) believed the charges in New York were politically motivated and justified.

Early polls over the weekend show a similar picture: Many Americans believe the indictment was politically motivated, but also believe Trump should have been indicted. The Ipsos/ABC News poll found that although a plurality of Americans believe the federal indictment was politically motivated, a similar plurality (48%) agree Trump should have been indicted in the case, while only 35% said it shouldn’t, and 17% said they didn’t know. According to the poll, 61% of Americans also think the charges are serious, while only 28% think they are not. Another YouGov/CBS News poll last week found that respondents were evenly split on whether they were more concerned about security issues related to Trump’s possession of the documents (38%) or whether they were more concerned about political motivations (38%).

Predictably, however, Republicans are consistently much more likely to see political motivations behind the investigations. Just as the vast majority (86%) of Republicans in this AP-NORC poll agreed that Braggs’ indictment of Trump was politically motivated, the Ipsos/ABC News poll found wide partisan division on the federal indictment. A large majority (80%) of Republicans think the indictment was politically motivated, according to this poll, and the YouGov/CBS News poll also found that 76% of Republican primary voters were most concerned that the indictment was politically motivated. indictment was politically motivated. Perhaps even more remarkably, the YouGov/CBS News poll found that 80% of Republican primary voters think Trump should be able to be president, even if he is convicted in the classified documents case.

Those numbers among Republicans probably aren’t too much of a concern for Biden after all, he wouldn’t be counting on those voters anyway. And there’s a kernel of potential good news for Biden in the Ipsos/ABC News poll: More than a third (38%) of Republicans think the charges against Trump are serious, which could create some breathing room.

But there are also significant risks. Regardless of the electoral consequences, the investigation could erode trust in the Justice Department, especially among Republicans. Trust in institutions as a whole has been declining for years, and Trump’s criticism of US intelligence services during his presidency, particularly as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into interference in the 2016 elections was unfolding, was followed by a substantial decline in confidence in intelligence services among Republicans. A 2022 Gallup poll found a 50 percentage point gap between Democrats and Republicans who said the Federal Bureau of Investigation was doing a great or good job (79% versus 29%, respectively) and a 31 percentage points. between Democrats and Republicans who said the same about the Central Intelligence Agency (69% vs. 38%, respectively). That’s a remarkable drop for Republicans: As recently as 2019, 48% of Republicans said the FBI was doing a great or good job, down from 59% in 2014.

This downward trend was likely driven, at least in part, by Mueller’s survey. Mueller was a former FBI director, and the FBI was a frequent target of Republican criticism during Trump’s presidency. So it’s plausible that the Justice Department could see a similar decline in confidence, and that it’s not starting from a particularly promising spot among Republicans. According to this 2022 Gallup poll, the partisan gap on the DOJ is already wide, with 58% of Democrats saying the agency is doing a great or good job, compared to just 24% of Republicans. In recent years, Republican confidence in the criminal justice system has also declined.

So even if Biden is able to avoid political damage following Trump’s federal indictment, confidence in the justice system could still decline, particularly among Republicans and if Republicans’ continued skepticism at the regard to intelligence services is a guide, this trend could be very difficult to reverse.

