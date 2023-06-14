Boris Johnson vows to launch unprecedented attack on Partygate report as he slams absurd findings

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Boris Johnson has pledged to launch an unprecedented attack on a parliamentary inquiry into Partygate, which is expected to be so damning it should finally end his hopes of a political comeback.

Hours after it emerged an 11 a.m. call from the former prime minister delayed the publication of his findings, Mr Johnson said they should be published so the world can judge the absurdity.

In a warning to MPs who carried out the inquiry, including Tory MPs, he said: ‘The Privileges Committee should publish their report and let the world judge their nonsense. They have no excuse for delaying. Their rules Absurdly unfair even allow no criticism of their findings.

Addition: I have clearly expressed my views to the committee in writing and will do so more widely when they are finally published.

The former prime minister sent a letter to parliament’s privileges committee, which conducted the inquiry, at 11.57pm on Monday, containing further representations for consideration.

The committee said it would deal with Mr Johnson’s letter and report back quickly, but the late-night intervention once again pushed back the widely expected report.

A source close to Mr Johnson told The Times he believed the committee had no evidentiary basis for its criticism of the former prime minister. The rebuttal put forward by Mr Johnson and his lawyers will address the issues raised in the report in great depth, the source added.

A separate source said Mr Johnson’s submission would not change the committee’s findings, adding that it was an open and closed matter.

He is believed to have concluded that officials failed to tell Mr Johnson that all rules and guidelines were followed in Number 10 during the pandemic, a claim he repeatedly made in the Commons.

The last-minute submission also raised new questions about the behavior of former prime ministers, coming as it did just days after Mr Johnson branded the committee a kangaroo court not worth watching. engaged.

He claimed to have been the victim of a political coup without the formal possibility of contesting everything they say.

The findings, which follow a year-long investigation by the Privileges Committee into whether Mr Johnson deliberately or recklessly misled MPs about Partygate, are now due as early as Thursday.

MPs are expected to have concluded that Mr Johnson is guilty and had he not resigned he would have been suspended long enough to trigger a by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

As tensions erupted ahead of publication, Mr Johnson’s allies urged Tory MPs to riot during his Commons presentation. It came like:

It emerged Mr Johnson had been warned by one of his most senior officials not to claim social distancing guidelines were being followed at Downing Street rallies.

Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has claimed she was bullied by No 10 after not being awarded a peerage

The official Covid inquiry has been told governments are focusing on Brexit and blocking the work needed to prepare for the next pandemic

The Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO), a grassroots group of Mr Johnson’s staunchest supporters, has warned party MPs not to endorse the privileges committee’s findings or recommended sanctions.

Former Conservative MEP David Campbell Bannerman, chairman of the CDO, has encouraged Tory MPs to voice their deep concerns about the committees’ treatment of the former prime minister.

We hope Conservative MPs will not condone this behavior and support due process and the rule of law by voting against it. The public will watch, he said The Independent.

And Claire Bullivant, the chief executive of the CDO, said: Any MP who believes in democracy and fair play should vote against this sham. Any MP with an ounce of integrity should make their disapproval of the report clear.

The inquiry was launched after a motion last April unanimously backed by MPs.

Once the committee publishes its report, MPs will debate it and decide whether to accept or reject its findings.

Sources close to the committee said MPs could avoid a show by pushing it through unanimously, but suggested Mr Johnson’s supporters could object to the party being embroiled in another day of unrest .

And despite the former prime minister’s supporters pushing for a rebellion, a former minister said the majority of Tory MPs wanted to draw a line under the Johnson era, particularly after the unrest of recent days: we all hope that this abusive relationship is coming to an end.

The report is expected to build on an appearance by Mr Johnson at PMQs in December 2021 during which he claimed guidelines were followed and rules followed at all times in Downing Street.

The committee believes this is proof that he deliberately misled parliament, having been warned by an aide earlier today not to claim that all guidelines had been followed at all times.

As he dramatically quit as MP last Friday, Mr Johnson used his 1,000-word exit statement to leave the door open for a return to Westminster.

In a furious outburst, in which he attacked the committee and Rishi Sunak, Mr Johnson said he was quitting parliament for the time being.

The days that followed were filled with speculation over whether he might try to run elsewhere in the next general election, with ally Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was honored on Mr Johnson’s resignation list, claiming the former prime minister could easily return to parliament in the next election, meaning he would return next year.