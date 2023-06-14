Here’s how Trump could defend himself in court and why it might fail





Topline

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37 federal charges against him in court on Tuesday, as the ex-president and his attorneys fight Justice Department allegations that he illegally kept documents from the White House and hampered the agency’s investigation, although experts suggest there could be problems. with its legal arguments.

Former President Donald Trump raises a dejected fist at the Republican Party of North Carolina… [+] Convention in Greensboro, North Carolina on June 10.

Trump has been indicted on federal charges stemming from White House documents he brought back to Mar-A-Lago, including the willful withholding of national security information under the Espionage Act as well as obstruction and false statements and representations, crimes punishable by prison terms of between 5 and 20 years if convicted.

Trump and his lawyers have alleged in public statements and previous court documents that he was entitled to retain White House documents under the Presidential Records Act.

However, legal experts, the National Archives and even Trump’s former attorney general William Barr have said that argument is false, as the White House documents became the property of the Archives once Trump left his offices. functions, and no ex-president can consult them to determine which are personal after leaving office.

Trump’s legal team should also plead prosecutorial misconduct, his former attorney Tim Parlatore has suggested, including that prosecutors were unfairly biased against Trump, behaved inappropriately during grand jury proceedings and attempted wrongly pressuring a lawyer for his now indicted valet. Walt Nauta.

Legal experts quoted by The New York Times said the allegations were unlikely to succeed, given that problems with grand jury proceedings would likely result in disciplinary action against the attorneys, rather than the invalidation of the act. of accusation.

Lawyers may also try to exclude the detailed notes that prosecutors obtained from Trump’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran, on which many of the most damning allegations in the indictment were based, after another judge district attorney in Washington, DC, ruled that the lawyers’ notes could be turned over. investigators despite solicitor-client privilege.

Rachel Barkow, a law professor at New York University, told The Times that the defense strategy may have a better chance of success, but it’s hard to say given that the ruling allowing the use of Corcoran’s evidence citing the criminal fraud exception to attorney-client privilege is sealed, and it will depend on the strength of that decision.

What we don’t know

Exactly what Trump’s lawyers will argue in court. Parlatore, who previously represented Trump in the documents investigation but left before his indictment, suggested in an interview with Politico that he would also recommend attacking the search warrant that prosecutors used to search for documents in Mar-A-Lago last year, though it’s still unclear if Trump’s lawyers will. Reuters notes that his lawyers could also try to challenge witness statements or allege that Trump was acting on the advice of his lawyers and did not mean to break the law. In court proceedings over White House documents prior to Trump’s indictment, the former president’s lawyers have not always been willing in real court to argue claims Trump has made in public statements, in particular that Trump declassified the documents he brought back. at Mar-A-Lago and that the FBI has filed evidence at its Florida estate. Ultimately, Trump’s legal team could simply try to extend the trial until after the 2024 election, which, if Trump wins, would likely result in either his own DOJ dropping the charges against him or trying to forgive yourself.

Peg News

Trump surrendered to federal authorities at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday, where he was formally arraigned and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. The former president was represented in court by his attorneys Todd Blanche and Christopher Kise, but is believed to still be seeking new legal representation after two of his attorneys abruptly resigned following his indictment. Although he rushed to replace them before his court appearance on Tuesday, multiple outlets are reporting that Trump has been unable to find a new attorney to represent him in Florida, with several attorneys apparently turning down the offer of represent Trump given his reputation as a difficult client.

Surprising fact

Trump has often claimed he was entitled to keep classified White House documents after leaving office because he declassified them, an allegation undermined by a leaked audio in which Trump admitted on tape that he had documents but did not declassify them. However, this line of defense is likely irrelevant to the Trump case, as the charges against Trump for withholding documents fall under the Espionage Act, a law that prohibits the willful withholding of information about the national security. The law, which dates back to World War I, only specifies that the documents must be related to national defense, which means that it does not matter whether the documents kept by Trump have been declassified or not when it comes to violations of the law by Trump.

Contra

Even if Trump’s defense has problems, the president could still be helped in court by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, the judge handling the case and a Trump appointee. Cannon is widely seen as pro-Trump, having come under fire from legal experts for her decision to appoint a special third-party master to review White House documents that federal agents seized at Mar-A-Lago. While the case will ultimately be decided by a jury, Cannon will have broad decision-making power in the case as it heads to trial, including the length of proceedings, and to appeal any decision. which she takes could be tricky for prosecutors given that they will still drag out the case.

Key Context

Trump is the first former president to be indicted on federal charges, which stem from a year-long investigation by the DOJ into Trump keeping White House documents at Mar-A-Lago, and whether he obstructed the investigation by not fully complying with a subpoena for the remaining classified documents. The indictment against him, which was filed last week, alleges Trump kept documents that could endanger the national security of the United States, detailing how the ex-president allegedly stored documents in Mar -A-Lago, including in his bathroom, showed them to others. then allegedly attempted to conceal the documents when the DOJ issued them a subpoena. More than 11,000 White House documents were recovered from Mar-A-Lago, 325 of them classified, although the indictment only disputes 31 documents related to national defense.

