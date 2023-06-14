Xi hails establishment of ‘strategic China-Palestine ties’ – Xinhua English.news.cn





Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday his country was building strategic relations with the Palestinians ahead of talks with leader Mahmud Abbas in Beijing. Abbas will be in the Chinese capital until Friday, Beijing said, on his fifth official visit to the world’s second-largest economy. Facing a century of global changes and new developments in the situation in the Middle East, China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Palestinian side, Xi said at a welcoming ceremony at the Grand Palace. People. Today, we will jointly announce the establishment of a China-Palestine strategic partnership, which will be a milestone in the history of bilateral relations, Xi added. Abbas arrived in Beijing on Monday for talks with top Chinese leaders, including President Xi and Premier Li Qiang. </script> <!-- responsive amp ( exbulletin) --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7526957001240989" data-ad-slot="4153454810" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></div> <figure class="media sm:w-1/2 w-full media--right media--embed media--uneven"> <p> <iframe class="nk-iframe" onload="setInterval(()=>{try{this.style.height=this.contentWindow.document.body.scrollHeight+’px’;}catch{}}, 100)” width=”100%” frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no” style=” height:400px;position:relative” src=”https://www.dawn.com/news/card/1741620″ sandbox=”allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-popups allow-modals allow-forms”> Beijing has sought to strengthen its ties in the Middle East, defying US influence efforts that have sparked unease in Washington. At a regular press briefing last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called longtime Palestinian leader Abbas an old and good friend of the Chinese people. Last December, President Xi visited Saudi Arabia as part of an Arab outreach trip that also saw him meet with Abbas and pledge to work for a speedy, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue. . Beijing has since positioned itself as a mediator in the Middle East, negotiating the restoration of ties in March between rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia in a region where the United States has for decades been the main broker of the power. But finding a lasting solution to Israeli-Palestinian tensions may prove more difficult, as peace talks between the two sides have stalled since 2014. In April, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts that his country was willing to help in peace talks, Xinhua reported. And Qin told Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki that Beijing supports resuming talks as soon as possible, according to the state news agency. In both calls, Qin highlighted China’s efforts for peace talks on the basis of implementing a two-state solution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1759705/xi-hails-establishment-of-china-palestine-strategic-ties The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos