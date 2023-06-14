Meet Ariani Spill’s Daughter Jokowi Plans to Appear on America’s Got Talent in August





Liputan6.com, Jakarta Putri Ariani’s proud achievement in America’s Got Talent 2023 talent show led her to meet President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. On this occasion, Jokowi provided provisions in the form of savings to go to America in August. “Al-Hamdulillah blood (arrangements) to go to America,” Putri Ariani told Jokowi on Wednesday (6/14/2023). “Get savings for blood in America later end of August,” Jokowi continued. When meeting Jokowi, Princess Ariani was accompanied by her father and mother. Putri Ariani also gave Jokowi the opportunity to take over golden ringtone given by Simon Cowell at America’s Got Talent 2023 yesterday. Secret plans for next August In addition, Princess Ariani confided a little on what will be done for her appearance next August in the United States. He said he was only going to practice and didn’t say which songs would be performed later. “What is certain is the practice. The practice, the preparation of the material for the song and all kinds of things. But Putri does not want the song spread Previously. I’m curious, curious,” Princess Ariani said. Asked by media partners, Putri Ariani said she wanted to keep her plans a secret regarding her appearance on America’s Got Talent later. “Secret, I don’t want to (tell you). Don’t be fooled first,” Princess Ariani said. Previously, Putri Ariani managed to amaze the judges of America’s Got Talent 2023 because she performed a song called Loneliness which she composed herself.

Putri Ariani performed her song Loneliness during her appearance at America’s Got Talent (AGT) 2023. At the event, Putri successfully won a Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell. It turns out the song has deep meaning for Putri.

