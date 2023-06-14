Erdogan says there is no change in Turkey’s stance on Sweden’s NATO membership





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said NATO should not bet on his country’s approval of Sweden’s request to join the Western military alliance before a summit in July because the Nordic nation has not fully addressed its security concerns. Sweden and Finland applied for membership together after Russia invaded Ukraine Last year. Finland became NATO’s 31st member in April after the Turkish parliament ratified his request, but Turkey delayed approving Sweden’s offer. NATO wants to include Sweden when leaders of member countries meet for a summit in the Lithuanian capital on July 11 and 12. Speaking to reporters on his return from a state visit to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Erdogan said Turkey’s attitude towards membership was not positive. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu agency and other media reported Erdogan’s comments as senior officials from NATO, Sweden, Finland and Turkey met in Ankara on Wednesday. The officials were to discuss what Finland and Sweden have done to address Turkey’s concerns about suspected terrorist organizations. Erdogan said that the Turkish delegation at the meeting will convey this message: this is the opinion of our president, do not expect anything different in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. The Turkish government accuses Sweden of being too soft on groups that Ankara says pose a security threat, including Kurdish militant groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt. A series of separate protests in Stockholm, including a protest by an anti-Islam activist who burned the Koran outside the Turkish embassy, ​​also angered Turkish officials. Speaking in the Swedish parliament, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the Ankara meeting as very important. Kristersson reiterated that his government had done what it promised in a deal last year that aimed to secure Turkey’s ratification of the country’s NATO membership. However, Erdogan remained dissatisfied. He said he told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg last week, if you expect us to meet Sweden’s expectations, first of all, Sweden must destroy what this terrorist organization has done. He was referring to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, a group that has led a separatist insurgency in Turkey. Erdogan said pro-Kurdish and anti-NATO rallies also took place in Stockholm as he held talks with Stoltenberg in Istanbul. NATO requires the unanimous approval of all existing members to expand, and Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have yet to ratify Sweden’s application for membership. Erdogan said he planned to attend the July summit in Lithuania unless extraordinary circumstances arise. On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after meeting Stoltenberg that it was time to welcome Sweden into the alliance, saying Stockholm had an important and I think very appropriate process when joining for respond to the appropriate concerns of other allies. Stoltenberg said: We all look forward to welcoming Sweden as a member of the alliance as soon as possible. Sweden has changed its constitution and strengthened its anti-terrorism laws since applying to join NATO just over a year ago. This week, the Swedish government also decided to extradite a Turkish citizen residing in Sweden who was convicted of drug-related offenses in Turkey in 2013. It was not immediately clear whether the man, who has not been publicly identified, was among the key people for whom Turkey requested extradition. Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of non-alignment.

