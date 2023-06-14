



PTI President Imran Khan is never quite at a loss for words or stories, or spin. Now that there is a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating his allegations against senior military officials, he told the team that neither ISI DGC Major General Faisal Naseer had it. threatened directly or any evidence to support his allegations against him. On November 3, Imran Khan survived an assassination attempt in Wazirabad, Punjab. Following this, he alleged that the ISI DGC, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were behind the assassination attempt. Earlier this year, he received a formal notice from the PPP after he alleged there was a plan C to assassinate him, and that Asif Ali Zardari was incubating and financing an assassination plot against him for which the ex-president hired terrorists. .

We have now spent most of the past year listening to Imran Khan throwing allegations left, right and center regardless of who he is defaming, what he is doing to the regime and the anarchy he he leads. Those who are skeptical of his claims have always pointed out that his only proof has been an assertion of I know. Now that there’s an official JIT investigation, though, I know it won’t fly. After reporting what was said during the JIT investigation on Monday where he signed a statement saying someone told him the ISI DGC was behind his attempted murder but he didn’t no proof or proof to back up such a claim, Imran took to Twitter to tweet yet another obfuscation. Responding to natural observations regarding his appearance before the JIT, Imran tweeted how he could provide evidence when he could not get an FIR registered against the senior army officer, then accused the official of a cover-up. which followed where he sabotaged the JIT report which concluded that three shooters were involved and then went on to say that in an independent investigation he [Imran] would prove his claims.

We are confused, along with a number of political and legal observers who have pointed out the glaring contradictions in Imrans’ statement to JIT and then in his tweet. Is the JIT supposed to be an in-depth investigation into what happened in Wazirabad or is it also going to be a tool to support a political agenda? This is not the first time Imrans has made allegations, only to forget or refuse to back them up with evidence. From the allegation of 35 punctures against Najam Sethi to the allegation that he was offered a Rs 10 billion bribe through a mutual contact with Shehbaz Sharif to withdraw the Panama case against Nawaz Sharif in 2017 to wonderfully fantastic cipher history, the allegations are many evidence none. In the case of the 35 punctures, he later dismissed his false accusation as a political statement. Will he do the same a few months or years later with the accusations he is making not only against a military officer but also against the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Minister of Interior? It is not about individuals, whether they are in uniform or not, but about the ease with which our former prime minister uses and dismisses serious allegations, and gets away with it. That said, and regardless of the legal or other status of the JIT report, it is hoped that, in the interests of transparency and accountability, due process and discretion will be followed throughout the investigative process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1080202-convenient-allegations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos