The President immediately announces the transition from pandemic to endemic at the end of June 2023





TIMIKA | President Joko Widodo will soon announce the transition of the Covid-19 pandemic to endemic at the end of June 2023. This was conveyed by the President to the media team at the Financial and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP) office, Jakarta, on Wednesday (14/6/2023). “God willing, this month (announcement),” the president said, in a statement issued by the Office of Press, Media and Information of the Presidential Secretariat, Wednesday (6/14/2023) . Previously, President Jokowi chaired a restricted meeting with a number of his aides to discuss the transition from pandemic to endemic on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. According to the President, the government continues to finalize various issues before the announcement of the transition at the end of this month. “Yes it is being finalized, in a week or two it will be announced soon as everything has been done,” he added. The government also continues to detail a number of issues related to the transition from pandemic to endemic, including daily cases, active cases, vaccination rates, etc. “It will be detailed later. The number of cases, for example, was only 117 two days ago, then there were 10,200 active cases, we also have more than 452 million doses of vaccines, and so on, so we had a meeting yesterday and we decided to go endemic, but when will that be announced? It’s only been ripe for a week or two,” he explained. . On another occasion, Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin explained that the virus that causes Covid-19 will not go away, so people must learn to live with the virus. “In the same way, you learn to live with other infectious diseases like malaria, dengue, tuberculosis, they still exist. What is important for the community is that people must be able to manage and to maintain their own health,” Health Minister Budi said at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The Minister of Health explained that there are at least four things the community must consider in this transition from pandemic to endemic. First, people need to know about the disease and how to avoid it. Second, people need to know what surveillance is or how to detect disease. Third, people are expected to know the medicine or antiviral for the disease. And fourth, the public must also know about vaccines in order to provide early protection to those who are in the vaccinated category. Receive daily selected updates and latest news from Around Papua. Let’s join the Telegram group “Seputarpapua.com News”how to click on the link https://t.me/seputarpapua , then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

