Donald Trump and Boris Johnson aim for second acts under a cloud of crimes
LONDON, June 14 (UPI) — To paraphrase Winston Churchill, “Never in human history have a British Prime Minister and an American President been simultaneously accused of committing serious crimes and misdemeanors.”
In Britain, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fined for breaking a COVID-19 law banning large public gatherings and having a drink, resigned his seat in the House of Commons to avoid a new parliamentary inquiry. But Johnson appears determined to remain committed to British politics, attacking Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for malfeasance.
Is Johnson preparing for a second political act, as Sir Winston did upon his return from the “wilderness” of political exile, becoming Prime Minister in May 1940? If so, Johnson must turn the mood of most of his fellow citizens who want him gone for good. It is indeed a steep mountain to overcome.
The case of Donald Trump is much more serious. What Johnson did was farcical and trivial by comparison in terms of breaking the law. This does not mean that his future personal conduct towards his political rivals will not be destructive. He most likely will.
Reading the 37 indictments against Trump, who is the only president to be impeached and acquitted twice, is breathtaking. Trump ignored, ignored or violated the most basic security laws and rules for safeguarding classified documents which, if disclosed, could cause exceptionally grave harm to the nation.
The penalty for the charges ranges from five to a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each.
The number of top secret documents and “code words” noted in the indictment is frightening. Although the specific countries are not mentioned, it doesn’t take a master spy to guess that Iran, Syria, North Korea, China and Russia are among them. Other documents were labeled “NOFORN”, meaning no distribution to foreign states, implying that the release of material would be harmful to some and “FIVEY”, meaning limited to the “Five Eyes” of the United States, United Kingdom , Australia, Canada and New Zealand. And a few had atomic energy tags.
While Trump had falsely claimed he could declassify documents, absurdly come to think of it, nuclear energy secrets cannot be declassified even by presidents. And the cavalier manner in which the documents were moved and stored, if that word is vague enough to describe their handling, was astounding if not incredulous. Whether Trump’s lawyers cite the unlawful possession of classified documents by President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence won’t make a difference.
Neither the president nor the former vice president, once informed of the illicit possession, lied or failed to return the material as it should. According to the indictment, Trump lied, withheld and obstructed the return of all classified documents, insisting that despite the ironclad law declaring all official documents to belong to the nation, they were his. .
How anyone can accept this explanation, and its proponents do, suggest the landmines that lie ahead in this pursuit.
A week earlier, an Air Force lieutenant colonel was sentenced to three years in prison for improper possession and storage of highly classified material. But that officer was not a former president, as some will argue who argue the charges against Trump are politically motivated. Yet the law is the law.
To compound the case against Donald, his own tape and television commentaries readily admit possession of highly classified material and, in the former case, brag about it. It’s hard to see how, in a trial that proceeds without “fear or favor” and under the law, Trump cannot be convicted.
The judge, Aileen Cannon, was a Trump appointee. His earlier ruling on the documents was unanimously overturned by an appeals court of all Republican appointees. No doubt questions will be raised about a possible conflict between her oath of office and her loyalty to Trump, regardless of how she conducts the trial.
As a result, was Biden slipped the political equivalent of a nuclear hand grenade with its pin pulled, waiting to explode? No matter how this case, as well as an existing indictment and possibly others, plays out, the old legal aphorism will apply. Hard cases make bad law.
Biden has no choice but to let justice take its course. He will nevertheless be attacked. But unlike Gerald Ford, who pardoned Richard Nixon and lost the presidency as a result, Biden has a better option. He can commute the sentence in exchange for Trump’s commitment to permanently retire from politics. Or the grenade may explode.
Harlan Ullman is Senior Advisor to the Atlantic Council of Washington, lead author of “Shock and Awe” and author of “The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large”. .” Follow him @harlankullman. The views and opinions expressed in this comment are solely those of the author.
