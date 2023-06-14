China, which welcomes Mahmoud Abbas, pushes the role of mediator with Israel





China’s Supreme Leader Xi Jinping met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Beijing on Wednesday as Xi strives to expand China’s influence in the Middle East and make his country an alternative to the United States for leadership. in global diplomacy. Ahead of Abbass’ four-day visit, which began on Tuesday, Chinese officials have repeatedly suggested that China could help pave the way for peace talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Chinese state media had also sharply criticized the United States for not brokering a settlement between the two. And on Wednesday, Mr. Xi presented a three-part proposal for a two-state solution to the conflict, according to state media. The plan largely resembled a proposal that Mr. Xi had put forward in 2013, which did not lead to any breakthrough. Justice must be served in Palestine as soon as possible, Xi said according to Xinhua, the state news agency. China stands ready to play a positive role in helping Palestine achieve internal reconciliation and promote peace talks.

Mr Xi has struggled to restore his image as a force for world peace in recent months, especially as China emerged from three years of isolation during the coronavirus pandemic and sought to reassert its position of power. major on the world stage. Xi hosted a group of world leaders this year, including from France, Brazil and Iran. Beijing has suggested it could play a role in mediating an end to the war in Ukraine, although Western leaders have been skeptical of that claim. And in perhaps China’s biggest diplomatic victory, it facilitated secret talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March that led to the two countries’ surprise diplomatic rapprochement, a role that analysts say could make Beijing a major player in the Middle East and challenge the United States. States have had a long-standing influence there. Of course, settling the seemingly intractable conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is a very different task from mediating between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which was already seeking to reduce tensions. China also has close economic ties with the Saudis and Iranians. China has long been friends with the Palestinian leadership, and this week Abbas’ visit is his fifth to the country in nearly two decades as Palestinian Authority president. China has frequently spoken out in favor of a Palestinian state and supported pro-Palestinian positions at the United Nations. On Wednesday, Mr. Xi told Mr. Abbas that China and the Palestinians were good friends and good partners, according Chinese state media. The two men also announced a strategic partnership between China and the Palestinian Authority.

But China’s relationship with Israel is less solid. And Israel’s alliance with the United States virtually guarantees that it would be far more prudent to give China a role in any negotiations. Israel is already under pressure from Washington to limit Chinese investment in the country.

In this sense, Mr. Xi’s meeting with Mr. Abbas was aimed less at advancing towards a resolution of the conflict than at demonstrating China’s intention to be a greater presence in the Middle East in the future, have said. said analysts. China should and will be quite cautious as many superpowers have wasted their resources, time and energy on protracted conflicts in the region, said Da Wei, a professor of international relations at Tsinghua University in Beijing. But I think China wants to be more proactive in areas like the Middle East. He continued: We can say that this is a learning process for China: China is learning to be a great power in this region, or a power in the world. And if you want to play a role on the world stage, obviously the Middle East is one of the regions. Indeed, China has generally stepped up its engagement in the Middle East. Mr. Xi visited Saudi Arabia in December. China and Saudi Arabia have also deepened their investment ties, and Saudi officials have squarely dismissed concerns that their growing relationship with Beijing could cause problems with the United States. Chinese state media had raised the possibility of a breakthrough on Israel and the Palestinian leadership. But in the Middle East, the latest proposal did not raise many hopes. In the context of a wave of reconciliation in the Middle East, this visit is expected to bring more hope for peace in the region, a editorial in Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party tabloid, said on Tuesday. He also accused Washington of being deeply guilty in the Palestinian issue.

China has already offered to mediate Israeli-Palestinian relations, including in 2013, 2017 and 2021. Xi’s three-part plan on Wednesday doesn’t appear to deviate much from previous proposals . It included the creation of a fully sovereign Palestinian state, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital; a call for increased international support for a Palestinian state; and the convening of a larger, more authoritative and more influential international peace conference to promote the talks, although the plan did not provide details. After the collapse of peace talks in 2014, there seems little chance that they will resume in the near future, with or without Chinese involvement: Israelis and Palestinians are deeply divided and cannot agree on how to address the conflict, let alone find common ground. with the other side. Israel’s current government is the most right wing ever, few of its members support the concept of Palestinian sovereignty, and Chinese intervention is unlikely to change that. Still, China’s role in brokering the Saudi Arabia-Iran deal, and its growing global stature in general, have changed the stakes for its potential involvement, said Robert Mogielnicki, Senior Resident Fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, who studied Chinese. relations in the Middle East. China’s past involvement in the region has been mainly economic, he said; now Beijing is signaling that it is moving from that level of support. The particular context of what many people perceive as a changing world order potentially gives more significance to this visit, he said. Patrick Kingley And Yazbek error contributed to the reporting, and Joy Dong And John Liu contributed to research

