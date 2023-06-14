What happens next for Donald Trump after the latest indictment?





June 13 (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office and lied to officials seeking to recover them.

Here’s what to expect as the case progresses.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

It may take a year or more for a trial to take place.

Trump’s plea, filed before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in federal court in Miami, sets up a legal battle likely to unfold for months as he seeks to win back the presidency in the November 2024 election.

Trump was allowed to leave the court without conditions or travel restrictions and no cash bond was required. Goodman ruled that he was not authorized to communicate with potential witnesses in the case.

Trump aide Walt Nauta, who is also charged in the case, appeared alongside Trump but will not have to plead until June 27 because he does not have a local attorney. He, too, was released without posting bail and ordered not to speak to any other witnesses.

We can expect federal prosecutors to start turning over evidence to Trump’s lawyers. That could include years of correspondence between Trump’s lawyers, the US National Archives and Records Administration and prosecutors as they haggled over the documents.

At some point, Trump’s lawyers are expected to file a motion to dismiss the case for a variety of reasons, including possibly his claim that he declassified the documents before taking them.

They are also likely to argue that the case should be dismissed for what they claim is misconduct on the part of prosecutors, including alleged violations of a legal doctrine that allows people to keep communications with their families private. lawyers.

Motions to dismiss in criminal cases are common but rarely successful because defendants face a heavy burden to convince a judge that their case is too flawed to even go before a jury.

Prosecutors are also entitled to the benefit of the doubt on their factual allegations at this stage.

WHAT IMPACT WILL THE CASE HAVE ON TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN?

The charges include violations of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements to investigators.

[1/2] A sticker depicting former US President Trump is affixed to a car window, during a rally in Tropical Park, as he is due to appear in federal court on classified documents charges, in Miami, Florida, USA United, June 11, 2023. REUTERS / Marco Bello

None of these would automatically bar Trump from campaigning or taking office if found guilty. His legal setbacks did not hurt his standing with Republican voters.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday showed Trump still far ahead of his rivals for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, and that 81% of Republican voters viewed the charges as politically motivated.

Most of Trump’s Republican presidential rivals have lined up behind him and accuse the FBI of political bias, in a sharp turn from the party’s traditional support for law enforcement.

Trump has used court cases and investigations he faces as fundraising tools, telling his supporters he is under attack and needs their help.

WHEN WILL THE CASE GO TO TRIAL?

Any potential trial could be months away, although special counsel Jack Smith, leading the prosecution, said Trump would have a “speedy” trial.

Trump, who has denied wrongdoing and calls the case a politically motivated witch hunt, has the right to be tried within 100 days, but that rarely happens in complex cases. Parties will likely agree to extend deadlines when reviewing evidence and arguing legal disputes before a judge.

WILL TRUMP TESTIFY?

It would be up to him to decide. Defendants are not required to testify and rarely do so because submitting to cross-examination by prosecutors is risky. Trump did not testify in a recent civil lawsuit regarding allegations of sexual abuse and defamation brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll. A jury found Trump liable in the case in May.

WHAT HAPPENS IF TRUMP WINS THE ELECTION?

Prosecutions are unlikely to continue if Trump wins the 2024 presidential election.

The United States Department of Justice is part of the executive branch, and presidents are the primary enforcers of federal laws in the country. Federal prosecutors generally serve as they please.

The Justice Department has a decades-old policy that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted. The Department may deviate from the policy in extraordinary circumstances with the approval of the United States Attorney General, the nation’s highest law enforcement official.

A lame attorney general serving under President Joe Biden, in this case Merrick Garland, could ignore this policy and move on, but Trump, as president, could fire him and hire an acting replacement of his choosing before appoint a permanent successor subject to US Senate Confirmation.

Reporting by Jack Queen; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Howard Goller

