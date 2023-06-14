Imran Khan did not provide evidence of assassination charge before joint investigation team: Interior Minister Sanaullah





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says former Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted he has no evidence for his assassination plot allegations made against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the senior government officials and the head of the army. Addressing a press conference here, Sanaullah said Khan, who is also the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, had unreasonably made allegations against Prime Minister Sharif, himself and senior military officers. Pakistani military for instigating an assassination plot, The Express Tribune newspaper reported on Tuesday. .Sanaullah slammed Khan for making baseless accusations against the prime minister, interior minister and army chief that they wanted to kill him. Khan was asked to produce evidence, but he presented none, he said. Khan, 70, in recent months claimed that an assassination plot had been hatched against him by some members of the ruling government. Khan survived an assassination attempt on his life in November last year when his party’s Haqeeqi Azadi march reached Wazirabad in Punjab province. Khan, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his leg, underwent surgery and bullets were removed from his thigh and shin. In an interview in April, Khan openly said that Prime Minister Sharif, Interior Minister Sanaullah and two members of the establishment would be responsible if anything happened to him. Khan, who is facing a slew of court cases, has also requested a waiver from appearing in court as there is a chance the plot hatchers will take the opportunity to kill him. On Monday, Khan joined an investigative session held by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) into his allegations against senior military officials and viewed all of the videos in which he made the allegations against senior government officials. and the army. In a written statement to JIT, Khan admitted that neither the ISI had DGC Maj Gen Faisal Naseer directly threatened him and he had no evidence to back up his allegations against him, according to the report. “JIT showed a video to the head of the PTI, and he confessed that it was his own voice. During the investigation, he turned out to be a liar and confessed that all his statements were baseless, a said Sanaullah. launched in the video clips,” he said. The JIT questioned why he mentioned DG ISI’s name in his videos. They also asked if he had met with a senior military official, whom he called Dirty Harry.Meanwhile, the PTI condemned what it called the leaking of JIT proceedings to the media after Khan attended his proceedings on June 12 in Islamabad.The party called for an investigation to identify and hold accountable those involved in the attack on Imran Khan.We call on the media to refrain from transmitting, publishing and disseminating content published by dubious and unverified sources that lack veracity and legal value was primarily intended to contaminate public opinion, mislead the nation and negatively impact the case at the investigation stage, according to the PTI statement. Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of confidence in his leadership, which he says was part of a US-led plot that targeted him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

