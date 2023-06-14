Trump pleads not guilty to 37 counts: live updates





A pro-Trump protester outside the Miami courthouse on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images

For the second time in three months, Donald Trump faces criminal charges. This time he was arraigned in Florida after federal prosecutors alleged last week that he amassed top-secret documents from his tenure as president, stored them in a bathroom in his home in Mar-a- Lago and had lied about the practice in an attempt. to avoid trouble. As Trump faces 37 counts, a small circus of supporters and detractors showed up at a Miami courthouse to make their presence known ahead of formal proceedings. Below are the latest updates on Trump’s day in court.

The former presidents’ first stop after his second arrest was a campaign staple: Versailles, one of Little Havana’s most famous Cuban restaurants. A crowd surrounded him as he shouted food for everyone! The crowd started singing happy birthday to him ahead of his 77th tomorrow. A birthday, Trump said in response.

The trip to Versailles is poignant for Trump, who first entered the world of politics there with an event in 2000:

Going to Little Havana after his arrest comes full circle for Trump. His first presidential campaign swing, in 2000, began in Little Havana

— Andrew Rice (@riceid) June 13, 2023

The hearing is over and Trump left the courthouse in his motorcade just before 4 p.m.

Trump gives a thumbs up as he leaves court in his motorcade after pleading not guilty to 37 counts related to alleged mishandling of classified documents. pic.twitter.com/PU96iSEe3j

— Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) June 13, 2023

As he walked out of the area, a protester jumped in front of his motorcade before being quickly pushed aside:

WATCH: A protester jumps past Trump’s motorcade as the former president leaves the Miami Federal Courthouse pic.twitter.com/mfwZM2wwzo

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 13, 2023

Trump and Walt Nauta have been officially booked by federal authorities and are now in a courtroom, appearing before Federal Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman. CBS News reports that Jack Smith, the special counsel for the Justice Department’s Trump investigations, is also in the room.

Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, pleaded not guilty to all 37 charges on behalf of the former president shortly after 3 p.m., according to CNN. Nauta has not pleaded as he has not yet retained the services of a local lawyer, so his arraignment is currently scheduled for June 27, according to The Guardian.

Trump, dressed in his standard blue suit and red tie, reportedly looked stone-faced as he sat in the courtroom, according to NBC News. The New York Times reported that Judge Goodman barred Trump from discussing the case with Nauta, his personal assistant, and from conducting all legal conversations through their attorneys.

Trump is now under arrest, booked by deputy U.S. marshals. The booking process for Donald Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta is complete, CNN reports from inside the courthouse.

— Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) June 13, 2023

Shortly before 2 p.m., Trump arrived at the federal courthouse, traveling from his resort in Doral, Florida, with Nauta, his aide and co-defendant. Live footage showed police halting traffic on a busy multi-lane highway to allow Trump’s motorcade to pass.

Remarkable scene here, with traffic on an entire seven-lane freeway in the Miami area paused as the former president. Trump’s motorcade heads downtown toward the federal courthouse for his arraignment. pic.twitter.com/aTyabM0oaj

— Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) June 13, 2023

At 1:45 p.m., in an all-caps message to supporters, Trump wrote on Truth Social: ON MY WAY TO COURTHOUSE. WITCH HUNT!!! MAGA.

U.S. District Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga ruled Monday that members of the media will not be able to bring their phones and other electronic equipment into the courtroom. Judge Jonathan Goodman, who is overseeing the proceedings on Tuesday, added that allowing the photographs would undermine the massive security measures in place. Journalists will therefore have to wait until the end of the proceedings to rush in and describe what happened similarly to the process during Trump’s first arrest in April in Manhattan.

Trump arrived at the federal courthouse in downtown Miami for his arraignment at 3 p.m. He spent the night at his nearby resort town of Doral, about 30 minutes to the west. After his surrender, he will fly to his golf course in New Jersey for a fundraiser and will celebrate his 77th birthday on Wednesday.

When Trump arrives at the courthouse, he will have to fill out forms and provide his Social Security number before being placed under arrest by US Marshals ahead of his arraignment.

Unlike Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan for allegedly falsifying business documents, protesters will be free to move around the courthouse, according to the Miami Police Department. Police expect between 5,000 and 50,000 protesters on Tuesday, when they were very few around 10 a.m.

Like the last time Trump was indicted, the scene outside the courthouse was a swarm of colorfully dressed protesters, swarms of reporters and massive numbers of police telling everyone what to do. One protester appeared to have a real pig’s head on a stake, although it was unclear whether he was for or against the indictment. After a relatively calm morning, several hundred protesters and counter-protesters gathered in the streets. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was also present and clashed with pro-Trump hecklers:

We have a swamp monster, folks!

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (right) is berated by Trump supporters as he arrives outside the courthouse where Trump is to be arraigned. pic.twitter.com/aTqVBTEPiI

— The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2023

The public will probably be disappointed. A Miami defense attorney told CBS News that VIPs get special treatment at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse. There are tunnels underground, so we weren’t going to see this move, a said Michelle Suskauer. We weren’t going to see a suspect walking. We weren’t going to see him being booked.

Outside the courthouse, longtime Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy vowed to pardon the former president if he were to (one way or another) win the presidency in 2024. Ramaswamy then called its adversaries to make the same commitment.

I challenged, I demanded that all other candidates in this race sign this clemency pledge on January 20, 2025 or explain why they are not, Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy sent his promise to the campaigns of his fellow Republican opponents, but also to Democratic candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson.

Vivek Ramaswamy sent a letter to 2024 candidates (both sides) daring them to commit to pardoning Trump if they take office: pic.twitter.com/vMv4HGrvcx

— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 13, 2023

While Trump is due to appear in federal court in Miami, his legal representation remains an open question. The New York Times reports that on Tuesday, the former president will likely be represented by Christopher Kise and Todd Blanche in the courtroom. Kise was previously Solicitor General of Florida and has been on Trump’s legal team for the Classified Documents case since 2022. Blanche is a veteran federal prosecutor who helped defend Trump in the district attorneys’ case. of Manhattan against him.

But Trump sought additional attorneys to join his team and was turned down by several high-profile Florida attorneys, sources told The Washington Post. Jim Trusty and John Rowley, who previously represented Trump, resigned the morning after the Justice Department unsealed its 37-count indictment against the former president.

Disappointing news for many Americans hoping to see the man face dozens of criminal charges in fact treated like a criminal: ABC News is reporting that Trump won’t have to sit down for a mugshot. He will also not be handcuffed or empty his pockets during his treatment. Jonathan Goodman, the magistrate overseeing Trump’s impeachment, also determined that no photographers would be allowed in the courtroom. Allowing photographs would compromise the massive security measures in place, Goodman wrote.

Walt Nauta, best known as the assistant who brought Trump diet cokes several times a day when he was president, will be arrested along with his boss on Tuesday. Since leaving the White House, Nauta has been promoted to Trump’s bag man, allegedly helping Trump conceal top secret documents taken from the White House. He was charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements and withholding documents.

